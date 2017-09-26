 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Anti-Flag announce UK tour dates

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Anti-Flag will tour across the UK in October in support of their new album American Fall

Anti-Flag have announced that they’ll tour across the UK in October.

The run of eight shows will get under way at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on October 11 and wrap up with a set at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on the 19th of the month.

The Pittsburgh outfit have lined up the dates in support of their upcoming studio album American Fall, which will be released on November 3 via Spinefarm Records.

Last month,the band released a lyric video for the track Racists in the wake of violent clashes between white supremacists and those opposing them in Charlottesville.

The band said in a statement: “This song is a call to arms. We must challenge racism and hatred everywhere we see it – at school, at work, at the dinner table with our families – absolutely everywhere.

“If you still stand by the Trump regime after Charlottesville, you are complicit. The line has been drawn. On one side stand those who fight for humanity, optimism, and empathy. On the other side are those who precipitate bigotry, cynicism, and apathy.

"Now is the time to get off of the fence and choose which side of history you want to be on.”

Anti-Flag will also play shows in the US following their dates in the UK. Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 5 hours ago Venom Prison confirm November UK tour
News / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio returns to the air
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Feature / 24 Apr 2017 The TeamRock+ Singles Club

Anti-Flag 2017 tour dates

Oct 11: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Oct 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Oct 13: Leicester O2 Academy, UK
Oct 15: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Oct 16: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK
Oct 17: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK
Oct 18: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Oct 19: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Oct 21: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA
Oct 28: Toluca Knotfest Mexico, Mexico
Oct 30: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH
Oct 31: Niagara Falls The Rapids Theatre, NY
Nov 02: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
Nov 03: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA
Nov 04: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY
Nov 05: Worcester The Palladium, MA

From the archive

The 10 best Anti-Flag songs, by The Menzingers' Tom May
Feature / 02 Mar 2017
The 10 best Anti-Flag songs, by The Menzingers' Tom May
Previous WATCH MILK TEETH IN NEARBY CATFIGHT VIDEO
Next  

Latest News

Misfits announce December Las Vegas show
News / 41 minutes ago
Misfits announce December Las Vegas show
News / 1 hour ago
New music from Yes featuring ARW is slowly coming together
News / 2 hours ago
Machine Head: Don’t expect Catharsis to be our heaviest album
News / 3 hours ago
Dweezil Zappa wants no part of hologram tour
News / 4 hours ago
Perfect Beings to launch new album in January
News / 5 hours ago
Venom Prison confirm November UK tour
News / 6 hours ago
Tarja Turunen to release gothic Christmas album
News / 6 hours ago
Strange Days by The Doors gets anniversary reissue
News / 7 hours ago
Delain detail new package Live At Paradiso
News / 7 hours ago
Gene Simmons closes door on Kiss return for Ace Frehley
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

The Darkness go off the rails in Southern Trains video
News / 1 day ago
The Darkness go off the rails in Southern Trains video
Listen to epic new Primus track The Trek
News / 1 day ago
Listen to epic new Primus track The Trek
Watch Papa Roach cover Linkin Park’s In The End
News / 1 day ago
Watch Papa Roach cover Linkin Park’s In The End
Corey Taylor: Son Griffin got me into Babymetal
News / 1 day ago
Corey Taylor: Son Griffin got me into Babymetal
Vandenberg's Moonkings 'back with a vengeance' in Tightrope video
News / 1 day ago
Vandenberg's Moonkings 'back with a vengeance' in Tightrope video
The Wonder Stuff & Ned’s Atomic Dustbin to tour UK
News / 1 day ago
The Wonder Stuff & Ned’s Atomic Dustbin to tour UK
Watch Milk Teeth in Nearby Catfight video
News / 1 day ago
Watch Milk Teeth in Nearby Catfight video
Delain detail new package Live At Paradiso
News / 7 hours ago
Delain detail new package Live At Paradiso
Judas Priest announced as final Bloodstock headliner for 2018
News / 2 days ago
Judas Priest announced as final Bloodstock headliner for 2018

Promoted

Top