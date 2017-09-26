Anti-Flag announce UK tour dates

Anti-Flag will tour across the UK in October in support of their new album American Fall

Anti-Flag have announced that they’ll tour across the UK in October.

The run of eight shows will get under way at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on October 11 and wrap up with a set at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on the 19th of the month.

The Pittsburgh outfit have lined up the dates in support of their upcoming studio album American Fall, which will be released on November 3 via Spinefarm Records.

Last month,the band released a lyric video for the track Racists in the wake of violent clashes between white supremacists and those opposing them in Charlottesville.

The band said in a statement: “This song is a call to arms. We must challenge racism and hatred everywhere we see it – at school, at work, at the dinner table with our families – absolutely everywhere.

“If you still stand by the Trump regime after Charlottesville, you are complicit. The line has been drawn. On one side stand those who fight for humanity, optimism, and empathy. On the other side are those who precipitate bigotry, cynicism, and apathy.

"Now is the time to get off of the fence and choose which side of history you want to be on.”

Anti-Flag will also play shows in the US following their dates in the UK. Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.