Game Of Thrones concert experience to tour Europe

The Game Of Thrones Live Experience will bring the world of Westeros to Europe for the first time in 2018

The Game Of Thrones Live Experience is to make its European debut in May and June next year.

Composer Ramin Djawadi will lead an orchestra and choir through music from all seven seasons of the award-winning HBO series and will feature new music and footage from Season 7, as well as a new custom stage design and and eye-catching visuals.

Following the 20-date run, the show will return to North America for a further 25 performances.

Djawadi says: “Bringing the Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience to audiences earlier this year was a dream come true, dating back to an idea hatched over three years ago.

“The scale and spectacle of the production brought the world of Westeros to life in a truly immersive fashion, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the experience with fans not only in North America again, but also to cross the narrow sea for the first time and bring the show to Europe.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am Friday (September 29) via Live Nation. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Mastodon have appeared on Game Of Thrones, while Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian went behind-the scenes on the hit show and was transformed into a White Walker.