 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • A Digital Magazine Subscription
  • Ad-Free Site and Back Issue Archive
  • Free Digital Books
  • Exclusive Audio Content

Join Now

Already a member?

Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins reunion would bring closure

News / 46 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Exclusive: Billy Corgan reports that he’s open to a reunion with the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup for live shows and would like them to be “creative again”

Billy Corgan says he’s open to the idea of a reunion with the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup.

Last year, Corgan reported that he’d rekindled his relationship with original bassist D'Arcy Wretzky after not speaking to her in 17 years and said he was also in contact with drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.

Then, in June this year, Chamberlin confirmed that talks were under way to possibly play live shows together at some point next year.

Speaking about the possibility of a reunion, Corgan exclusively tells TeamRock: “The tabloidian version of ‘Will it? Won’t it?’ I’m not in that game – I’m in the, ‘Hey, I’m all for it.’

“I don’t have anything to defend, or push aside, it’s none of that. I do hope that whatever it is, it would ring to the public as authentic and well-intended.

“As I’ve said a few times publicly that I’m interested in the band being creative again.

“Playing shows is fine – I’m totally cool with the idea that if you come see some iteration of Pumpkins 5.0, it’ll be focused on the 90s era of work. It’ll be a real celebration – we’ll get the closure we never had. And a 22-year-old who has only ever heard about the myth can come and see it in some form. I think we’d still be fine.”

Corgan adds: “But me personally, I’m really interested in being creative again. I think there’s a space for us to fit where nobody is inhabiting, and that’s very attractive to me because our skill set is quite dangerous in this environment, and I really like that.”

Wretzky left the Pumpkins in 1999 with Iha following her out the door a year later. Chamberlin has been in and out of the group over the years, most recently rejoining in 2015.

Smashing Pumpkins released ninth album Monuments To An Elegy in 2014.

Corgan will release his new solo album titled Ogilala on October 13 via BMG. It's available for pre-order.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 16 days ago Go inside Metallica's epic world tour in the new issue of Metal Hammer
Feature / 23 days ago Exclusive: Black Country Communion star in the new Classic Rock - Out Now!
News / 4 hours ago The Jesus Lizard announce first shows since 2009
Feature / 2 days ago NEW! Our Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members

From the archive

The 10 best Smashing Pumpkins songs
Feature / 18 Oct 2016
The 10 best Smashing Pumpkins songs
Previous THE JESUS LIZARD ANNOUNCE FIRST SHOWS SINCE 2009
Next  

Latest News

Cavalera Conspiracy share lyric video for brutal new track Insane
News / 1 hour ago
Cavalera Conspiracy share lyric video for brutal new track Insane
News / 1 hour ago
David Bowie V&A exhibition headed to New York
News / 2 hours ago
Sons Of Apollo & Focus confirmed for Cruise To The Edge 2018
News / 2 hours ago
Savage Messiah release new video for Wing And A Prayer
News / 3 hours ago
Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of The Moon voted all-time greatest album
News / 3 hours ago
Machine Head’s Robb Flynn: I never want to play Davidian again
News / 4 hours ago
The Jesus Lizard announce first shows since 2009
News / 4 hours ago
Akercocke release new video for One Chapter Ends For Another To Begin
News / 5 hours ago
Plini confirmed for Be Prog! My Friend 2018
News / 6 hours ago
Katla release new song Dulsmál
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

Iron Maiden introduce new Hallowed beer
News / 1 day ago
Iron Maiden introduce new Hallowed beer
Steven Wilson details new Bass Communion album
News / 1 day ago
Steven Wilson details new Bass Communion album
Judas Priest & Radiohead lead nominees for 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
News / 6 hours ago
Judas Priest & Radiohead lead nominees for 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of The Moon voted all-time greatest album
News / 3 hours ago
Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of The Moon voted all-time greatest album
Five Finger Death Punch return with Ain’t My Last Dance video
News / 7 hours ago
Five Finger Death Punch return with Ain’t My Last Dance video
Watch Gojira jam with 12-year-old drummer
News / 1 day ago
Watch Gojira jam with 12-year-old drummer
Europe release video for utterly majestic single Walk The Earth
News / 1 day ago
Europe release video for utterly majestic single Walk The Earth
Swedish company issues limited edition box set of Beatles socks
News / 1 day ago
Swedish company issues limited edition box set of Beatles socks
Code Orange share animated video for The Mud
News / 1 day ago
Code Orange share animated video for The Mud

Promoted

Top