Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins reunion would bring closure

Exclusive: Billy Corgan reports that he’s open to a reunion with the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup for live shows and would like them to be “creative again”

Billy Corgan says he’s open to the idea of a reunion with the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup.

Last year, Corgan reported that he’d rekindled his relationship with original bassist D'Arcy Wretzky after not speaking to her in 17 years and said he was also in contact with drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.

Then, in June this year, Chamberlin confirmed that talks were under way to possibly play live shows together at some point next year.

Speaking about the possibility of a reunion, Corgan exclusively tells TeamRock: “The tabloidian version of ‘Will it? Won’t it?’ I’m not in that game – I’m in the, ‘Hey, I’m all for it.’

“I don’t have anything to defend, or push aside, it’s none of that. I do hope that whatever it is, it would ring to the public as authentic and well-intended.

“As I’ve said a few times publicly that I’m interested in the band being creative again.

“Playing shows is fine – I’m totally cool with the idea that if you come see some iteration of Pumpkins 5.0, it’ll be focused on the 90s era of work. It’ll be a real celebration – we’ll get the closure we never had. And a 22-year-old who has only ever heard about the myth can come and see it in some form. I think we’d still be fine.”

Corgan adds: “But me personally, I’m really interested in being creative again. I think there’s a space for us to fit where nobody is inhabiting, and that’s very attractive to me because our skill set is quite dangerous in this environment, and I really like that.”

Wretzky left the Pumpkins in 1999 with Iha following her out the door a year later. Chamberlin has been in and out of the group over the years, most recently rejoining in 2015.

Smashing Pumpkins released ninth album Monuments To An Elegy in 2014.

Corgan will release his new solo album titled Ogilala on October 13 via BMG. It's available for pre-order.