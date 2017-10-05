 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • A Digital Magazine Subscription
  • Ad-Free Site and Back Issue Archive
  • Free Digital Books
  • Exclusive Audio Content

Join Now

Already a member?

The Jesus Lizard announce first shows since 2009

News / Just Now / by Scott Munro

Noise rock veterans The Jesus Lizard reunite and line up six December shows across the US

Following the recent announcement that they had reunited, The Jesus Lizard have announced their first live shows since 2009.

The noise rock veterans disbanded in 1999 following the release of their last studio album Blue. They got back together ten years later before splitting again in 2010.

Now, vocalist David Yow, guitarist Duane Denison, bassist David Wm. Sims and drummer Mac McNeilly have scheduled six shows across the US, which will take place in December.

Yow tells Noisey: “I’m not going to be able to act like I'm 30. It wasn't easy then, and now it's motherfuckin' hard.”

The band have been going back over their material for the shows, which will culminate in an appearance at the Day For Night Festival in Houston – and Sims reports everything is falling back into place.

He says: “I've been reviewing and rehearsing them the last few days. Once in a while I just stop and think to myself, ‘Man, I'm really enjoying playing this song.’

“I don't think there'll be any disagreement about some of the songs that were always in the setlist and went over well with audiences.”

Find a full list of The Jesus Lizard’s US tour dates below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 1 day ago NEW! Our Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
News / 2 hours ago Judas Priest & Radiohead lead nominees for 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
News / 2 hours ago Five Finger Death Punch return with Ain’t My Last Dance video
Feature / 16 days ago Go inside Metallica's epic world tour in the new issue of Metal Hammer

The Jesus Lizard 2017 US tour

Dec 08: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN
Dec 09: Chicago Metro, IL
Dec 10: New York Irving Plaza, NY
Dec 14: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA
Dec 15: San Francisco The Independent, CA
Dec 16: Houston Day For Night Festival, TX

From the archive

The 10 best songs by The Jesus Lizard
Feature / 29 May 2015
The 10 best songs by The Jesus Lizard
Previous THE BREEDERS RETURN WITH NEW TRACK WAIT IN THE CAR
Next  

Latest News

Akercocke release new video for One Chapter Ends For Another To Begin
News / Just Now
Akercocke release new video for One Chapter Ends For Another To Begin
News / 1 hour ago
Plini confirmed for Be Prog! My Friend 2018
News / 1 hour ago
Katla release new song Dulsmál
News / 2 hours ago
Judas Priest & Radiohead lead nominees for 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
News / 2 hours ago
Five Finger Death Punch return with Ain’t My Last Dance video
News / 3 hours ago
Deep Purple set sail in animated video for The Surprising
News / 20 hours ago
Arcane Roots call off London and Wolverhampton shows
News / 20 hours ago
Scorpions to be honoured by the city of Los Angeles
News / 21 hours ago
Code Orange share animated video for The Mud
News / 22 hours ago
Watch Sons Of Apollo record their debut album
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

Iron Maiden introduce new Hallowed beer
News / 1 day ago
Iron Maiden introduce new Hallowed beer
Steven Wilson details new Bass Communion album
News / 22 hours ago
Steven Wilson details new Bass Communion album
Watch Gojira jam with 12-year-old drummer
News / 22 hours ago
Watch Gojira jam with 12-year-old drummer
Europe release video for utterly majestic single Walk The Earth
News / 1 day ago
Europe release video for utterly majestic single Walk The Earth
Swedish company issues limited edition box set of Beatles socks
News / 23 hours ago
Swedish company issues limited edition box set of Beatles socks
Queens Of The Stone Age go orchestral on Villains Of Circumstance
News / 1 day ago
Queens Of The Stone Age go orchestral on Villains Of Circumstance
Code Orange share animated video for The Mud
News / 21 hours ago
Code Orange share animated video for The Mud
Five Finger Death Punch return with Ain’t My Last Dance video
News / 2 hours ago
Five Finger Death Punch return with Ain’t My Last Dance video
District 97 Release US Tour Promo Teaser
News / 23 hours ago
District 97 Release US Tour Promo Teaser

Promoted

Top