 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • A Digital Magazine Subscription
  • Ad-Free Site and Back Issue Archive
  • Free Digital Books
  • Exclusive Audio Content

Join Now

Already a member?

Justin Hawkins: Radio killed the riff

News / 33 minutes ago / by TeamRock

As the results of the World Guitar Day 2017 Greatest Riffs poll are revealed, The Darkness' frontman Justin Hawkins slams the radio for killing the riff

Justin Hawkins of The Darkness believes the state of radio is to blame for modern rock music's failure to break through to the mainstream.

As part of the World Guitar Day 2017 celebrations, Deep Purple's Smoke On The Water was voted number one in a reader poll of The Greatest Riffs Of All Time. But the poll, which attracted over 30,000 votes, failed to place a single song written in the 21st century into its top 50. "I believe it’s because of the state of radio," Hawkins told TeamRock.

"When you’re taking about a song like Back In Black [which ranked second in the poll], that’s a really heavy riff, but it’s a crossover song; they do play stuff like that on Radio 2 because it’s so memorable and it’s so timeless and brilliant. But if a new band came up with that riff they wouldn’t get anywhere near the radio."

"I think the people who are to blame are the people who decide on the music playlist for radio stations," he added. "And unfortunately, they’re fucking cocks! They don’t know what they’re doing, they have no understanding or appreciation for human music. The guitar is desperately unfashionable and it has been for years."

His brother, and The Darkness guitarist, Dan Hawkins, agreed, adding: "They don’t know what guitar music is."

"It’s also that the more memorable riffs in the last 10 or 20 years have been songs that do get through to radio sometimes, like your White Stripes kind of riffs, things like The Hives even, and it’s more of an alternative thing.

"Unfortunately in that sort of genre, I think sometimes the vocals, or because it is 'alternative' – it’s not rock music – it’s never going to go to as broad an audience as something like Smoke On The Water or Back In Black would ever reach, so therefore they’re forgotten about more quickly."

The Darkness' new album, Pinewood Smile, is out now via Cooking Vinyl, and available to order via Amazon.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 11 days ago The Darkness go off the rails in Southern Trains video
Feature / 28 days ago We went record shopping with The Darkness and this is what happened
Review / 05 Sep 2017 The Darkness - Pinewood Smile album review
Feature / 1 day ago The 100 Greatest Rock Albums Of All Time: limited edition magazine, out now!

From the archive

The Darkness return with new album, single and UK tour
News / 21 Jul 2017
The Darkness return with new album, single and UK tour

From the archive

The Darkness' 10 best songs you may have missed
Feature / 16 Dec 2016
The Darkness' 10 best songs you may have missed

From the archive

Justin Hawkins recalls The Darkness naked studio session
News / 20 May 2016
Justin Hawkins recalls The Darkness naked studio session
Previous WORLD GUITAR DAY 2017: DEEP PURPLE’S SMOKE ON THE WATER TOPS GREATEST RIFFS POLL
Next  

Latest News

The White Buffalo launches new song, full of 'balls and swagger'
News / 32 minutes ago
The White Buffalo launches new song, full of 'balls and swagger'
News / 45 minutes ago
Decapitated extradited to Spokane after kidnap and rape allegations
News / 1 hour ago
Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce live album Wembley Or Bust
News / 2 hours ago
Listen to rare Rolling Stones track Come On
News / 3 hours ago
Listen to new Toehider track How Do Ghosts Work?
News / 3 hours ago
World Guitar Day 2017: Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water tops greatest riffs poll
News / 4 hours ago
Linkin Park’s Carpool Karaoke episode to air next week
News / 6 hours ago
Wobbler tease upcoming album From Silence To Somewhere
News / 7 hours ago
Listen to alternative takes on two Queen classics
News / 7 hours ago
Listen to Avenged Sevenfold cover Pink Floyd
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of The Moon voted all-time greatest album
News / 1 day ago
Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of The Moon voted all-time greatest album
World Guitar Day 2017: Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water tops greatest riffs poll
News / 3 hours ago
World Guitar Day 2017: Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water tops greatest riffs poll
Listen to Avenged Sevenfold cover Pink Floyd
News / 7 hours ago
Listen to Avenged Sevenfold cover Pink Floyd
Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins reunion would bring closure
News / 1 day ago
Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins reunion would bring closure
Judas Priest & Radiohead lead nominees for 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
News / 1 day ago
Judas Priest & Radiohead lead nominees for 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Five Finger Death Punch return with Ain’t My Last Dance video
News / 1 day ago
Five Finger Death Punch return with Ain’t My Last Dance video
Judas Priest: Rock Hall induction would be a dream come true
News / 8 hours ago
Judas Priest: Rock Hall induction would be a dream come true
Iron Maiden introduce new Hallowed beer
News / 2 days ago
Iron Maiden introduce new Hallowed beer
Steven Wilson details new Bass Communion album
News / 2 days ago
Steven Wilson details new Bass Communion album

Promoted

Top