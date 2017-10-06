World Guitar Day 2017: Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water tops greatest riffs poll
Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water has been voted the Greatest Guitar Riff Ever.
Ritchie Blackmore’s iconic riff on the 1972 track has long been hailed as a classic – and with more than 30,000 votes cast by music fans from across the world to mark World Guitar Day 2017, it has fended off competition from some of the biggest names in rock’n’roll to claim the top spot.
The top 10 also features Iron Maiden’s The Trooper, AC/DC’s Back In Black, Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine, Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love and Kashmir, Metallica’s Master Of Puppets and Enter Sandman, Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train and Black Sabbath’s Paranoid.
TeamRock's breakdown of the top 20 is now available, while a full list of the top 100 can be found below.
MusicRadar’s World Guitar Day 2017 celebrates all things electric and acoustic and salutes the musicians who have made an impact on rock’n’roll.
Throughout the course of today (October 6) music fans have access to exclusive interviews, blogs, live Q&A sessions and a ‘who’s who’ of guitar gods who are on hand to share their stories and techniques.
There’s free guitar lessons for newcomers to the instrument, while veterans can hone their style and songwriting via expert tips and tutorials.
World Guitar Day 2017 is hosted on MusicRadar and TeamRock, in association with Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques.
Get involved now by spreading the word through your websites and social channels, using the official hashtag #WGD17.
World Guitar Day 2017: Greatest Guitar Riff Ever final results
- Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water
- Iron Maiden - The Trooper
- AC/DC - Back In Black
- Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love
- Metallica - Master Of Puppets
- Guns N’ Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine
- Metallica - Enter Sandman
- Led Zeppelin - Kashmir
- Black Sabbath - Paranoid
- Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train
- Black Sabbath - Iron Man
- Motorhead - Ace Of Spades
- AC/DC - Thunderstruck
- Metallica - Creeping Death
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Purple Haze
- AC/DC - Highway To Hell
- Led Zeppelin - Black Dog
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Voodoo Chile
- Metallica - For Whom The Bell Tolls
- ZZ Top - La Grange
- Metallica - One
- Metallica - Seek And Destroy
- Pantera - Walk
- Slayer - Raining Blood
- Dio - Holy Diver
- Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
- The Rolling Stones - (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
- Cream - Sunshine Of Your Love
- Megadeth - Holy Wars… The Punishment Due
- Pantera - Cowboys From Hell
- Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode
- Queen - Tie Your Mother Down
- Guns N’ Roses - Welcome to the Jungle
- Derek and the Dominos - Layla
- Eagles - Hotel California
- Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name
- AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie
- Pink Floyd - Money
- Van Halen - Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love
- Dire Straits - Money For Nothing
- The Kinks - You Really Got Me
- Judas Priest - Breaking The Law
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama
- Megadeth - Symphony Of Destruction
- Iron Maiden - Fear Of The Dark
- Rush - Tom Sawyer
- Led Zeppelin - Heartbreaker
- Metallica - Blackened
- Dire Straits - Sultans Of Swing
- Aerosmith - Walk This Way
- Iron Maiden - Phantom Of The Opera
- Metallica - The Four Horsemen
- Rush - The Spirit of Radio
- Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane
- Michael Jackson - Beat It
- Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Foxy Lady
- ZZ Top - Sharp Dressed Man
- Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall 2
- Slayer - Angel Of Death
- Blue Öyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper
- The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up
- Black Sabbath - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
- The Beatles - Day Tripper
- The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
- AC/DC - Riff Raff
- Deep Purple - Burn
- UFO - Doctor Doctor
- Queen - One Vision
- Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild
- Kansas - Carry On Wayward Son
- Pantera - Cemetery Gates
- Rush - YYZ
- Black Sabbath - Symptom Of The Universe
- Yes - Roundabout
- Free - All Right Now
- Heart - Barracuda
- Van Halen - Unchained
- The Rolling Stones - Honky Tonk Woman
- Rage Against The Machine - Bulls On Parade
- The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary
- Tool - Schism
- Pearl Jam - Alive
- Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way
- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - I Love Rock N Roll
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge
- UFO - Rock Bottom
- The Knack - My Sharona
- David Bowie - Rebel Rebel
- Rainbow - Since You Been Gone
- Rainbow - Long Live Rock 'n' Roll
- Queens Of The Stone Age - No One Knows
- Jethro Tull - Locomotive Breath
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers - Californication
- Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger
- Eagles - Life In The Fast Lane
- Focus - Hocus Pocus
- Black Sabbath - Supernaut
- Soundgarden - Spoonman
- Mastodon - Blood And Thunder