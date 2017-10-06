World Guitar Day 2017: Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water tops greatest riffs poll

Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water has been voted the Greatest Guitar Riff Ever.

Ritchie Blackmore’s iconic riff on the 1972 track has long been hailed as a classic – and with more than 30,000 votes cast by music fans from across the world to mark World Guitar Day 2017, it has fended off competition from some of the biggest names in rock’n’roll to claim the top spot.

The top 10 also features Iron Maiden’s The Trooper, AC/DC’s Back In Black, Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine, Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love and Kashmir, Metallica’s Master Of Puppets and Enter Sandman, Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train and Black Sabbath’s Paranoid.

TeamRock's breakdown of the top 20 is now available, while a full list of the top 100 can be found below.

MusicRadar’s World Guitar Day 2017 celebrates all things electric and acoustic and salutes the musicians who have made an impact on rock’n’roll.

Throughout the course of today (October 6) music fans have access to exclusive interviews, blogs, live Q&A sessions and a ‘who’s who’ of guitar gods who are on hand to share their stories and techniques.

There’s free guitar lessons for newcomers to the instrument, while veterans can hone their style and songwriting via expert tips and tutorials.

World Guitar Day 2017 is hosted on MusicRadar and TeamRock, in association with Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques.

Get involved now by spreading the word through your websites and social channels, using the official hashtag #WGD17.