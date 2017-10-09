 Skip to main content

Hot Water Music announce UK and German dates

News / Just Now / by Scott Munro

Florida’s Hot Water Music will play four dates in the UK and Germany in April – their first overseas shows since 2012

Hot Water Music have confirmed that they’ll head out on a short European tour in April next year.

The four dates in London, Cologne, Berlin and Munich will mark the first overseas shows for the Florida outfit since 2012.

The band’s Jason Black says: “It's been far too long since we've been overseas. The UK and Germany are two of our favourite places to play, and we've been lucky enough to experience really amazing shows and support from the folks in both spots for a long time.

“Needless to say, we're happy to finally be making our way back!”

The band released their latest album Light It Up in September via Rise Records and premiered the track Complicated exclusively with TeamRock.

Black says: “The most exciting part about this record for us was self-producing and being in control from start to finish.

“We haven't made a record this way since Fuel For the Hate Game. As frightening as it was to not have the safety net and sounding board of a producer, it was just as liberating to make a record that is 100% Hot Water Music, scars and all.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday (October 13) from the band’s official website. Find the dates below.

Hot Water Music 2018 tour dates

Apr 25: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Apr 26: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Apr 27: Berlin Astra, Germany
Apr 28: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

