Watch Josh Homme read children a bedtime story

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme appears on CBeebies to read Julia Donaldson's Zog

Josh Homme has appeared on children’s TV to read a bedtime story.

The Queens Of The Stone Age man was filmed reading Julia Donaldson's Zog, which tells the tale of a young, accident-prone student dragon and his adventures. Homme’s narration is accompanied by illustrations from the 2016 book by Axel Scheffler.

He also takes the opportunity to show viewers his own stuffed dragon called Snoopbob Meatball and says that he loves dragons, "especially good dragons."

It’s also been revealed that Homme has recorded another two stories for the BBC children’s TV channel, which will be broadcast at a later date.

Queens Of The Stone Age released their latest album Villains last month and are about to embark on a run of tour dates across the US before returning to Europe in November.

Find a full list of their live shows below.