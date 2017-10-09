 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • A Digital Magazine Subscription
  • Ad-Free Site and Back Issue Archive
  • Free Digital Books
  • Exclusive Audio Content

Join Now

Already a member?

Watch Josh Homme read children a bedtime story

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme appears on CBeebies to read Julia Donaldson's Zog

Josh Homme has appeared on children’s TV to read a bedtime story.

The Queens Of The Stone Age man was filmed reading Julia Donaldson's Zog, which tells the tale of a young, accident-prone student dragon and his adventures. Homme’s narration is accompanied by illustrations from the 2016 book by Axel Scheffler.

He also takes the opportunity to show viewers his own stuffed dragon called Snoopbob Meatball and says that he loves dragons, "especially good dragons."

It’s also been revealed that Homme has recorded another two stories for the BBC children’s TV channel, which will be broadcast at a later date.

Queens Of The Stone Age released their latest album Villains last month and are about to embark on a run of tour dates across the US before returning to Europe in November.

Find a full list of their live shows below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 5 days ago NEW! Our Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
Feature / 2 days ago 50 Years Of Fleetwood Mac - celebrated in the new issue of Classic Rock!
Feature / 20 days ago Go inside Metallica's epic world tour in the new issue of Metal Hammer
Feature / 7 days ago Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.

Queens Of The Stone Age 2017 tour dates

Oct 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Oct 10: Morrison Red Rocks, CO
Oct 12: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO
Oct 13: Kansas City Crossroads, KC
Oct 14: St paul Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN
Oct 15: Milwaukee The Eagles Ballroom, WI
Oct 17: Detroit Fox theatre, MI
Oct 18: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN
Oct 20: Washington The Anthem, DC
Oct 21: Boston Agganis Arena, MA
Oct 22: Portland State Theatre, ME
Oct 24: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Nov 04: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Nov 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 06: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 07: Paris Accordhotels Arena, France
Nov 09: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Nov 10: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Nov 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 14: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark
Nov 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 16: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium
Nov 18: London Wembley Arena, UK
Nov 19: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 21: London The O2 Arena, UK
Nov 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK
Nov 24: Dublin 2Arena, Ireland

From the archive

Queens Of The Stone Age: Villains and the true meaning of rock ‘n’ roll
Feature / 25 Aug 2017
Queens Of The Stone Age: Villains and the true meaning of rock ‘n’ roll
Previous JUSTIN HAWKINS: RADIO KILLED THE RIFF
Next DON BROCO DOCUMENT READING & LEEDS SETS IN STAY IGNORANT VIDEO

Latest News

Vuur share new track Freedom - Rio
News / 20 minutes ago
Vuur share new track Freedom - Rio
News / 55 minutes ago
Don Broco document Reading & Leeds sets in Stay Ignorant video
News / 2 hours ago
Five Finger Death Punch team up with Maria Brink for The Bleeding
News / 3 hours ago
Watch Metallica perform Battery in 1986
News / 3 hours ago
Yes: Steve Howe talks challenge of revisiting Tales From Topographic Oceans
News / 20 hours ago
Scorpions cancel US tour as laryngitis strikes
News / 2 days ago
The White Buffalo launches new song full of 'balls and swagger'
News / 2 days ago
Justin Hawkins: Radio killed the riff
News / 2 days ago
Decapitated extradited to Spokane after kidnap and rape allegations
News / 2 days ago
Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce live album Wembley Or Bust
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Scorpions cancel US tour as laryngitis strikes
News / 20 hours ago
Scorpions cancel US tour as laryngitis strikes
Watch Metallica perform Battery in 1986
News / 3 hours ago
Watch Metallica perform Battery in 1986
Justin Hawkins: Radio killed the riff
News / 2 days ago
Justin Hawkins: Radio killed the riff
World Guitar Day 2017: Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water tops greatest riffs poll
News / 2 days ago
World Guitar Day 2017: Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water tops greatest riffs poll
Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of The Moon voted all-time greatest album
News / 3 days ago
Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of The Moon voted all-time greatest album
Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins reunion would bring closure
News / 3 days ago
Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins reunion would bring closure
Roger Waters UK Arena Dates Announced
News / 6 days ago
Roger Waters UK Arena Dates Announced
Judas Priest: Rock Hall induction would be a dream come true
News / 3 days ago
Judas Priest: Rock Hall induction would be a dream come true
Listen to Avenged Sevenfold cover Pink Floyd
News / 3 days ago
Listen to Avenged Sevenfold cover Pink Floyd

Promoted

Top