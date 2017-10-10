Neck Deep cancel show due to heavy-handed security

Neck Deep called-off their show at Nottingham’s Rock City last night due to heavy-handed security.

There’s been no official word from the band, but video footage and eye-witness reports have surfaced online which indicate that a crowd surfer was pulled over the barrier and was slammed down by security.

Video footage shows several other fans being pulled and restrained. The band stopped the show after just two songs and confronted the security staff before helping pull several fans on to the stage.

Speaking with fans following the show, frontman Ben Barlow said: “That has never happened at a Neck Deep show. We never want to call a show off and I’m so sorry that you guys paid and that’s what had to happen. Sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

TeamRock have asked the band’s press team for comment.

Neck Deep are on tour in support of their latest album The Peace And The Panic which was released in August via Hopeless Records.

