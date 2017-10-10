Neck Deep respond after show cancellation

Neck Deep issue statement after Nottingham show was cancelled after just two songs: “The safety of our fans is our number one priority.”

Neck Deep have issued a statement after their show last night at Nottingham’s Rock City was cancelled.

Eye-witnesses said a crowd surfer was pulled over the barrier and was slammed down by security, while video footage showed several other fans being pulled and restrained.

The band pulled the plug after just two songs, confronted the security staff and helped pull several fans on to the stage and out of harm’s way.

The statement reads: “A Neck Deep show – any show for that matter – should be a protected and positive environment, where everyone is safe and free to enjoy music being played.

“The safety of our fans is our number one priority, but no-one involved in a show should ever be in fear of harm or injury – be that fans, crew, venue staff, security or the band.

“The events that transpired last night were regretful and deeply unfortunate. Things rapidly escalated to a point that they should never have gotten to.

“We believe that violence is never a solution and that everything that went down could and should have been handled better by all parties.

“We are so very sorry to anyone who was in any way hurt, upset or inconvenienced last night.”

The statement continues: “All scheduled tour dates will go ahead as planned and we will be taking extra measures to ensure that these events are never again repeated.

“For everyone in attendance last night, we are working on a rescheduled date for you, and we will ensure that your original tickets will remain valid or be reissued.

“Thank you all for reading and for your understanding.”

Neck Deep are on tour in support of their latest album The Peace And The Panic which was released in August via Hopeless Records.

