Marmozets will release new album in January

Marmozets will release their 2nd album titled Knowing What You Know Now in January - launch video for Habits
The follow-up to 2014’s The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets is titled Knowing What You Know Now - and it’ll arrive on January 26 via Roadrunner Records.
Guitarist Sam MacIntyre says: “We created the album for ourselves. It’s not that we don’t care about our fans – we absolutely love them – but the reason they like what we do is because of the way we are.”
Vocalist Becca MacIntyre adds: “We don’t do things because they’re cool – we do them because they feel right.”
To mark the announcement, the band have released a video for their new track Habits, which can be watched below. It follows Play, which arrived back in August.
Marmozets are about to embark on a UK tour which is scheduled to get under way at The Welly Club, Hull, on October 17.
Marmozets Knowing What You Know Now tracklist
- Play
- Habits
- Meant To Be
- Major System Error
- Insomnia
- Lost In Translation
- Start Again
- Like A Battery
- New Religion
- Me & You
- Suffocation
- Run With The Rhythm
Marmozets 2017 UK tour dates
Oct 17: Hull The Welly Club
Oct 18: Middlesborough The Empire
Oct 19: Glasgow Saint Luke’s
Oct 21: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
Oct 22: Manchester Academy 3
Oct 23: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Oct 25: London The Garage
Oct 27: Norwich Arts Centre
Oct 28: Bristol The Fleece
Oct 29: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station
Oct 30: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms