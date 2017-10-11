 Skip to main content

Marmozets will release new album in January

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Marmozets will release their 2nd album titled Knowing What You Know Now in January - launch video for Habits

Marmozets have announced that they’ll release their second album early next year.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets is titled Knowing What You Know Now - and it’ll arrive on January 26 via Roadrunner Records.

Guitarist Sam MacIntyre says: “We created the album for ourselves. It’s not that we don’t care about our fans – we absolutely love them – but the reason they like what we do is because of the way we are.”

Vocalist Becca MacIntyre adds: “We don’t do things because they’re cool – we do them because they feel right.”

To mark the announcement, the band have released a video for their new track Habits, which can be watched below. It follows Play, which arrived back in August.

Marmozets are about to embark on a UK tour which is scheduled to get under way at The Welly Club, Hull, on October 17.

Knowing What You Know Now is available for pre-order.

Marmozets Knowing What You Know Now tracklist

  1. Play
  2. Habits
  3. Meant To Be
  4. Major System Error
  5. Insomnia
  6. Lost In Translation
  7. Start Again
  8. Like A Battery
  9. New Religion
  10. Me & You
  11. Suffocation
  12. Run With The Rhythm

Marmozets 2017 UK tour dates

Oct 17: Hull The Welly Club
Oct 18: Middlesborough The Empire
Oct 19: Glasgow Saint Luke’s
Oct 21: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
Oct 22: Manchester Academy 3
Oct 23: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Oct 25: London The Garage
Oct 27: Norwich Arts Centre
Oct 28: Bristol The Fleece
Oct 29: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station
Oct 30: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

