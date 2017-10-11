 Skip to main content

Moose Blood announce 2018 UK tour

News / 44 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Moose Blood will play 7 dates across the UK in March next year - with special guests The Dangerous Summer

Moose Blood have announced a UK tour for next year.

The Kent-based band will play a total of seven dates across the country in March 2018 – and they’ll be joined by special guests The Dangerous Summer, with further artists to be announced in due course.

Moose Blood released their second studio album Blush in August last year and are currently in Los Angeles recording the as-yet-untitled follow-up with long-time collaborator Beau Burchell. It’s scheduled to launch next year, with a date still to be finalised.

Tickets go on sale from Friday (October 13) via Ticketmaster, while exclusive signed album pre-orders/ticket offers will be available through the band’s official website.

Find a list of Moose Blood's UK tour dates below.

Moose Blood 2018 UK tour dates

Mar 02: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 03: Manchester Academy
Mar 05: Glasgow QMU
Mar 06: Newcastle O2 Academy
Mar 08: Birmingham O2 Institute
Mar 09: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 10: London Roundhouse

