Listen to Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross cover John Carpenter’s Halloween theme

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross release their take on John Carpenter’s classic theme from Halloween

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released a stream of their take on John Carpenter’s classic theme from 1978 movie Halloween.

The pair have decided to launch the track ahead of Carpenter’s Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 album, which arrives on October 20 via Sacred Bones.

Nine Inch Nails mainman Reznor says: “I clearly remember my friends and I at 13 years old conning our parents into letting us see Halloween when it came out in 1978.

“We left the theatre forever changed. We were damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads.

“John Carpenter – it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.”

The pair’s take on the theme has also drawn praise from Carpenter himself, who says: “Moody and dark – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ version of Halloween does amazing justice to the original. I’m impressed.”

Carpenter’s Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 will also be celebrated with an album playback in absolute darkness in conjunction with Pitchblack Playback in London on October 31.

The unique experience will take place at The Institute Of Light in the city from 7.15pm - 8.30pm, with those interested in attending asked to register on the event’s website.

Find the Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 tracklist and cover below, along with Carpenter’s upcoming tour dates.