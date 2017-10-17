A Perfect Circle release new single The Doomed

A Perfect Circle release their new single titled The Doomed to mark the start of their North American tour

It’s expected to feature on Billy Howerdel, Maynard James Keenan, James Iha, Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl’s as-yet-untilted new album, which will launch via BMG after the band signed a deal with the label in March this year.

No release date for the follow-up to 2004 Emotive has so far been announced.

Executive vice president of recorded music at BMG Jon Cohen previously said: “We’re thrilled to welcome A Perfect Circle to BMG and excited to present their highly-anticipated new music to the world.

“Their uncompromising approach, vision and legion of fans have made them one of the most artistic and commercially successful acts in rock.”

The Doomed has been released to coincide with A Perfect Circle’s upcoming tour dates, which are scheduled to get under way on October 21 at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival.

Find a full list of the band’s 2017 tour dates below.