At The Drive-In announce limited edition Diamanté EP

At The Drive-In have announced they’ll release a three-track EP next month.

They’ll launch Diamanté on 10-inch vinyl on November 24 via Rise Records for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event. It was produced by Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, mixed by Johann Scheerer and recorded at Clouds Hill Studio, Hamburg, this summer. It will be limited to just 4000 copies and will be Coke Bottle with Bone Splatter in colour.

The EP will feature the tracks Amid Ethics, Despondent At High Noon and Point Of Demarkation.

The band have issued a cryptic message about the new EP, which reads: “How do you weaponise the insatiable thirst for life among vultures? How do you deprogram the coroner dissecting hiatus? What light beckons you from the sewers of suggestion? Is your instinct extinct? Or does it hide in the flash burn of counterfeit automatons?

"Five boys with guilty slingshots swaying to the Midwitch Sound. Blinded by the Diamanté.”

Diamanté will be available exclusively at local independent record stores.

At The Drive-In will tour across the UK and Ireland next month and will return for further European dates in February and March next year in support of their latest album in•ter a•li•a.

Find a full list of dates below.