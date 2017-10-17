 Skip to main content

At The Drive-In announce limited edition Diamanté EP

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

At The Drive-In will release the limited edition 3-track Diamanté EP for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event in November

At The Drive-In have announced they’ll release a three-track EP next month.

They’ll launch Diamanté on 10-inch vinyl on November 24 via Rise Records for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event. It was produced by Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, mixed by Johann Scheerer and recorded at Clouds Hill Studio, Hamburg, this summer. It will be limited to just 4000 copies and will be Coke Bottle with Bone Splatter in colour.

The EP will feature the tracks Amid Ethics, Despondent At High Noon and Point Of Demarkation.

The band have issued a cryptic message about the new EP, which reads: “How do you weaponise the insatiable thirst for life among vultures? How do you deprogram the coroner dissecting hiatus? What light beckons you from the sewers of suggestion? Is your instinct extinct? Or does it hide in the flash burn of counterfeit automatons?

"Five boys with guilty slingshots swaying to the Midwitch Sound. Blinded by the Diamanté.”

Diamanté will be available exclusively at local independent record stores.

At The Drive-In will tour across the UK and Ireland next month and will return for further European dates in February and March next year in support of their latest album in•ter a•li•a.

Find a full list of dates below.

At The Drive-In 2017/2018 tour dates

Nov 13: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 14: Reading Riverbed, UK
Nov 20: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Nov 21: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Nov 22: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Nov 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Nov 26: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Nov 28: Bournemouth International Centre, UK
Nov 29: Brighton Centre, UK
Feb 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Feb 23: Geneva Usine, Switzerland
Feb 25: Wiesbaden Schlachtof, Germany
Feb 26: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Feb 28: Paris Olympia, France
Mar 02: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Mar 03: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Mar 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Mar 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 09: London O2 Academy Brixton UK
Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Mar 12: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Mar 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Mar 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

