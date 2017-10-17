 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • A Digital Magazine Subscription
  • Ad-Free Site and Back Issue Archive
  • Free Digital Books
  • Exclusive Audio Content

Join Now

Already a member?

Frank Turner details Songbook collection

News / 35 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Frank Turner will release career-spanning compilation titled Songbook in November - will also feature 10 reimagined versions of some of his best-loved tracks

Frank Turner has announced that he’ll release a retrospective collection of his work later this year.

Titled Songbook, the album is a career-spanning collection featuring tracks from his six studio albums and will also include reimagined versions of 10 of his best-loved tracks.

These ‘Songbook’ versions see some material re-recorded in full and some stripped down to an acoustic setting.

In addition, the collection will feature the brand new song There She Is - which can be listened to below.

Songbook will be released on CD and on digital formats on November 24, with a vinyl edition and deluxe box set due to arrive on December 15.

The box set will also include a DVD of the Get Better film – a previously-unseen concert film from Turner’s 2000th gig at Nottingham’s Rock City in December 2016, and a photobook of pictures taken throughout his career.

Find the Songbook cover art and tracklist below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 2 hours ago A Perfect Circle release new single The Doomed
Feature / 4 days ago 20% Off Eyesore Merch for TeamRock+ Members!
Feature / 13 days ago NEW! Our Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
Feature / 15 days ago Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.

Frank Turner Songbook tracklist

CD1

  1. Four Simple Words
  2. I Still Believe
  3. The Next Storm
  4. Recovery
  5. The Road
  6. Long Live The Queen
  7. Glorious You
  8. Plain Sailing Weather
  9. I Knew Prufrock Before He Got Famous
  10. Wessex Boy
  11. The Opening Act Of Spring
  12. Polaroid Picture
  13. Mittens
  14. If Ever I Stray
  15. The Way I Tend To Be
  16. The Ballad Of Me And My Friends
  17. Photosynthesis
  18. Get Better
  19. There She Is

CD2

  1. Polaroid Picture (Songbook Version)
  2. The Ballad Of Me And My Friends (Songbook Version)
  3. Broken Piano (Songbook Version)
  4. Josephine (Songbook Version)
  5. Love 40 Down (Songbook Version)
  6. The Way I Tend To Be (Songbook Version)
  7. Glorious You (Songbook Version)
  8. I Am Disappeared (Songbook Version)
  9. Long Live The Queen (Songbook Version)
  10. Photosynthesis (Songbook version)

From the archive

Every Frank Turner album in his own words
Feature / 09 May 2017
Every Frank Turner album in his own words
Previous A PERFECT CIRCLE RELEASE NEW SINGLE THE DOOMED
Next  

Latest News

Five Finger Death Punch settle lawsuit with Prospect Park
News / 1 hour ago
Five Finger Death Punch settle lawsuit with Prospect Park
News / 2 hours ago
A Perfect Circle release new single The Doomed
News / 3 hours ago
Robert Plant again rules out Led Zeppelin reunion
News / 4 hours ago
Listen to demo of Metallica’s Master Of Puppets
News / 20 hours ago
New When Mary Album To Be Released On Sonicbond
News / 20 hours ago
Australian artists unite for cancer charity single
News / 21 hours ago
Iron Maiden’s Eddie invades Angry Birds
News / 22 hours ago
Nikki Sixx to release The Heroin Diaries 10th anniversary edition
News / 23 hours ago
Listen to title track from Virgil & Steve Howe’s Nexus album
News / 1 day ago
Musicians 3 times more likely to experience depression compared to public
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Decapitated issue statement after being charged with rape
News / 1 day ago
Decapitated issue statement after being charged with rape
Iron Maiden’s Eddie invades Angry Birds
News / 21 hours ago
Iron Maiden’s Eddie invades Angry Birds
Nikki Sixx to release The Heroin Diaries 10th anniversary edition
News / 22 hours ago
Nikki Sixx to release The Heroin Diaries 10th anniversary edition
Musicians 3 times more likely to experience depression compared to public
News / 1 day ago
Musicians 3 times more likely to experience depression compared to public
Robert Plant again rules out Led Zeppelin reunion
News / 3 hours ago
Robert Plant again rules out Led Zeppelin reunion
A Perfect Circle release new single The Doomed
News / 2 hours ago
A Perfect Circle release new single The Doomed
Australian artists unite for cancer charity single
News / 20 hours ago
Australian artists unite for cancer charity single
Listen to demo of Metallica’s Master Of Puppets
News / 4 hours ago
Listen to demo of Metallica’s Master Of Puppets
Buckethead diagnosed with heart condition
News / 3 days ago
Buckethead diagnosed with heart condition

Promoted

Top