Frank Turner details Songbook collection

Frank Turner has announced that he’ll release a retrospective collection of his work later this year.

Titled Songbook, the album is a career-spanning collection featuring tracks from his six studio albums and will also include reimagined versions of 10 of his best-loved tracks.

These ‘Songbook’ versions see some material re-recorded in full and some stripped down to an acoustic setting.

In addition, the collection will feature the brand new song There She Is - which can be listened to below.

Songbook will be released on CD and on digital formats on November 24, with a vinyl edition and deluxe box set due to arrive on December 15.

The box set will also include a DVD of the Get Better film – a previously-unseen concert film from Turner’s 2000th gig at Nottingham’s Rock City in December 2016, and a photobook of pictures taken throughout his career.

Find the Songbook cover art and tracklist below.