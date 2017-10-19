Anti-Flag call for solidarity in When The Wall Falls video

Exclusive: Anti-Flag release video for their new track When The Wall Falls - from upcoming album American Fall

Anti-Flag have premiered their video for new track When The Wall Falls exclusively with TeamRock.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album American Fall, which will arrive on November 3 via Spinefarm Records.

The band tell TeamRock: “Inspired by work of Phil Ochs, When The Wall Falls is a song of solidarity. Solidarity with those the neoliberals and right wing have set their sights on. Immigrants and refugees, women, POC, our brothers and sisters in the LGBTQ communities, and all marginalised by systemic inequality.

“This fight is not a surprise or new, however our ability to have empathy for others and share that empathy with the world is more powerful than ever.

“Our intersectionality is real, if they come for you in the night, they will come for me in the morning.”

In August, Anti-Flag launched the track Racists in the wake of violent clashes between white supremacists and those opposing them in Charlottesville.

American Fall is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Anti-Flag’s remaining 2017 tour dates.