Watch Mastodon’s Brent Hinds interview Eagles Of Death Metal

Mastodon’s Brent Hinds interviews Jesse Hughes and Dave Catching of Eagles Of Death Metal about their lives and careers

Fret12 have shared the latest video in their The Sound And The Story series.

The series features interviews with musicians from across all genres and delves into their background and discovers what makes them tick.

The twist in the latest video is that Mastodon’s Brent Hinds interviews his friends Jesse Hughes and Dave Catching from Eagles Of Death Metal in a fun-packed 16-minute clip.

Among the subjects discussed are the first album and song they connected with, their musical influences, how they met Josh Homme, their love of TV show Fawlty Towers and their future plans.

Meanwhile, the HBO documentary Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) which explores the aftermath of the terrorist attack during the band’s show at the Bataclan in Paris, in November 2015, will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on December 1.

Eagles Of Death Metal are currently on tour with Mastodon across North America.