Weezer share video for breezy new track Happy Hour

Weezer release video for their new track Happy Hour - taken from upcoming album Pacific Daydream

Weezer have released a video for their new track titled Happy Hour.

The song will feature on their upcoming album Pacific Daydream, which is set to arrive on October 27 via Atlantic Records

The band say: “Next up from the new album is Happy Hour, which like many cool Weezer songs, has a sad message wrapped in a sunny package.

“Sort of a companion piece to Island In The Sun from 2001, but instead of being a pure fantasy about an escape, the guy in Happy Hour is chained to reality, looking around for a break from the routine.

“It’s not hard to relate, but unlike that guy, fortunately we have new Weezer music to listen to!”

Weezer are currently on tour across mainland Europe and will arrive in the UK next week for a run of five shows before returning to the US for further live appearances.

Pacific Daydream is now available for pre-order.