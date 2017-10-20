Tonight Alive return with new album and single

Tonight Alive will release their upcoming album Underworld in January - watch video for new track Temple

Tonight Alive have announced that they’ll release their new album titled Underworld early next year.

It’s set to arrive on January 12, 2018, via Hopeless Records after the Australian outfit signed a new deal with the label earlier this year.

It’ll be their first record since 2016’s Limitless.

Vocalaist Jenna McDougall says: “The album is called Underworld and I named it that because it reflects the ugly parts of me that I wasn't ready to see until now.”

Hopeless Records’ executive vice president of business development and A&R Eric Tobin adds: “We are excited to have Tonight Alive join the family! We have been fans for a long time and look forward to working with them.”

To mark the album announcement, Tonight Alive have released a video for new track Temple. McDougall wrote the song while she was experiencing severe depression and fatigue, with the deeply personal track one of 13 new songs that will appear on Underworld.

Tonight Alive will head out on tour across Australia later this month, with further dates planned in the US, Europe and the UK for early next year.

Find a full list of their shows below.