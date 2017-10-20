Women who reported abuse from 'well known musician' faced with defamation case

Hit by a defamation lawsuit after speaking out against 'a well known musician' and his 'treatment of women’, the group Solidarity Not Silence forms and seeks funding to fight legal battle

A group of female musicians and survivors who spoke out about the abuse of a "well-known musician" towards his former partners have come forward after being hit with a defamation case as a result of their comments.

The women, who have chosen to remain anonymous, have launched the Solidarity Not Silence crowdfunding campaign in response, to allow them to fight their impending legal battles against the musician who they are now referring to as 'A'.

A statement on their Crowd Justice site reads: "Our group includes one of A's ex-girlfriends – one of several of his former partners who are facing a libel claim, and feminist musicians who spoke out in support of these women.

"Legal papers have been served against all of us. By coming together as a group, we have managed to personally fund our legal defence through the various stages up until the claim was finally served against us in court on August 2, 2017.

"Not only has this lengthy process been very expensive, there has also been tremendous emotional and psychological impact. Most of us have suffered severely with our mental health as a result, but we refuse to give up."