Waterparks return with new album and single

News / 36 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Waterparks announce that their 2nd album Entertainment will be released in January - check out new single Blonde

Waterparks have announced that their second album titled Entertainment will be released later next year.

It’s set to arrive on January 26 via Equal Vision Records and is the follow-up to 2016’s Double Dare.

To mark the announcement, vocalist and guitarist Awsten Knight, guitarist Geoff Wigington and drummer Otto Wood have released the new track Blonde. Listen to it below.

Waterparks will embark on a North American tour with As It Is, Chapel and Sleep On It throughout November and December, and will hit the road with The Maine early next year across Australia. Find a full list of live dates below.

Further Entertainment details will be revealed in due course.

Feature / 7 hours ago Weinstein's just the start: the abuse of women in music is at 'epidemic' levels

Waterparks 2017 North American tour dates

With As It Is, Chapel and Sleep On It
Nov 06: Dallas House Of Blues, TX
Nov 08: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ
Nov 09: Los Angeles The Regent, CA
Nov 10: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA
Nov 11: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA
Nov 13: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
Nov 14: Vancouver The Rio Theatre, BC
Nov 15: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Nov 17: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT
Nov 18: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Nov 20: Lawrence Granada, KS
Nov 21: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO
Nov 22: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Nov 24: Detroit St. Andrew's Hall, MI
Nov 25: Indianapolis Deluxe AT The Old National Centre, IN
Nov 26: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON
Nov 27: Montreal La Tulipe QC
Nov 29: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA
Nov 30 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Dec 01: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA
Dec 02: Baltimore Baltimore Sound Stage, MD
Dec 04: Charlotte The Underground, NC
Dec 05: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Dec 07: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Waterparks 2018 tour dates with The Maine

Jan 30: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia
Jan 31: Adelaide Fowler's Live, Australia
Feb 02: Richmond Corner Hotel, Australia
Feb 03: Marrickville Factory Theatre, Australia
Feb 04: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

