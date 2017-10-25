 Skip to main content

Courtesans premiere video for Feel The Same

News / 52 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Exclusive: Courtesans share new video for their track Feel The Same - from this year’s Better Safe Than Sober EP

Courtesans have premiered their new video for Feel The Same exclusively with TeamRock.

The song is one of five that appear on the London outfit’s Better Safe Than Sober EP, which arrived in March this year.

The band tell TeamRock: “Feel The Same is a tale of deception, desperation and resignation. It’s about a hollow belief in other people’s honour, honesty and good intentions when dealing with your emotions.

“Holding on to what you thought you were told was true but being confronted with the chilling reality of having been lied to and then left alone to battle the pain of understanding the lies you were spun, questioning everything you thought was real.”

Courtesans have also announced a UK tour with special guests Bullet Height which will take place across November and December. Find a full list of live dates below.

Courtesans 2017 UK tour dates

Nov 23: Cardiff The Moon
Nov 24: Bristol Mothers Ruin
Nov 25: Southampton Heartbreakers
Nov 26: Brighton The Hope & Ruin
Dec 01: Leicester Duffy's Bar
Dec 02: Nottingham The Red Room
Dec 03: Norwich The Waterfront Studio
Dec 06: Birmingham The Flapper
Dec 07: Leeds The Key Club
Dec 09: Newcastle Think Tank

