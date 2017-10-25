Courtesans premiere video for Feel The Same

Exclusive: Courtesans share new video for their track Feel The Same - from this year’s Better Safe Than Sober EP

Courtesans have premiered their new video for Feel The Same exclusively with TeamRock.

The song is one of five that appear on the London outfit’s Better Safe Than Sober EP, which arrived in March this year.

The band tell TeamRock: “Feel The Same is a tale of deception, desperation and resignation. It’s about a hollow belief in other people’s honour, honesty and good intentions when dealing with your emotions.

“Holding on to what you thought you were told was true but being confronted with the chilling reality of having been lied to and then left alone to battle the pain of understanding the lies you were spun, questioning everything you thought was real.”

Courtesans have also announced a UK tour with special guests Bullet Height which will take place across November and December. Find a full list of live dates below.