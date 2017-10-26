Listen to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s atmospheric new track Haunt

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club release new single Haunt - from upcoming album Wrong Creatures

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have released a stream of their atmospheric new single Haunt.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming album Wrong Creatures, which is due to arrive on January 12 and is the follow-up to 2013’s Specter At The Feast. They premiered the song Little Thing Gone Wild in September.

Vocalist and guitarist Peter Hayes, bassist Robert Levon Been and Leah Shapiro began work on the album in the summer of 2015 – just six months after Shapiro underwent life-saving brain surgery for Chiari Malformation, a rare disorder the restricts the flow of spinal fluid between the brain and spine.

Been reported: “It’s a crazy making machine, it can chew you up good, I mean we literally toured until the wheels came off and Leah’s brain literally started leaking out of her head.

“I know I’ve battled on and off with mental depression, and Pete’s head never came with any proper instructions.”

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are currently on tour across the UK. Find a full list of their 2017 live dates below.

Wrong Creatures is now available for pre-order.