Jimmy Chamberlin would bring “different stuff” to Smashing Pumpkins album

News / 31 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin says he would bring something different to the table should the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup return to the studio

Jimmy Chamberlin says he would “bring some really different stuff to the table” if a reunion of the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup was to happen.

The drummer revealed earlier this year that he and Billy Corgan were in talks about the possibility of getting back together with James Iha and D’Arcy Wretzky for possible live shows in 2018.

And earlier this month, Corgan reported that he was open to the idea and said he’d like the lineup to be “creative again.”

Speaking to Rhythm Magazine about his plans following his appearance at The London Drum Show next month, Chamberlin says: “I’m doing a few jazz gigs and I’ve recorded some more music for the Jimmy Chamberlin Complex.

“We reconfigured the band to a straight-ahead quintet and I’m excited about that. I’ll be practising a ton as well. I’m always trying to evolve.”

He adds: “We’re talking about maybe recording next year with the Pumpkins and I want to make sure if that happens, that I bring some really different stuff to the table.

“The purpose of this sabbatical needs to be revealed in the music. I’m counting on everyone bringing some new shit to the table that is representative of the chance-taking that we’ve always done.”

The London Drum Show will take place at London’s Olympia on November 11 and 12 and it will see some of the biggest names in drumming perform on the Main Stage, Masterclass and Education Zone, offering attendees the opportunity for personal Q&A sessions.

Chamberlin will perform on the Main Stage on Sunday and he’ll hold a session on the Education Zone Stage on Saturday.

Tickets are now on sale via the official website. Read the full interview with Chamberlin here.

