Listen to new Brian Fallon track Forget Me Not

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Brian Fallon releases his new track Forget Me Not - the first material from The Gaslight Anthem man's upcoming solo album Sleepwalkers

Brian Fallon has released a stream of his new track titled Forget Me Not.

It’s the first material taken from his upcoming studio album Sleepwalkers, which will arrive on February 9 via Virgin EMI.

The Gaslight Anthem vocalist and guitarist says of the track: “I was thinking how every song doesn’t have to be so serious. It can just be fun. It can just be a song that I would want to play live.

Forget Me Not came out in just a couple of minutes and actually ended up being pretty serious – it seems my subconscious had other plans.”

Sleepwalkers was recorded earlier this year at the Parlor Recording Studio, New Orleans, with producer Ted Hutt – the man behind the desk for The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 breakthrough album The ’59 Sound.

Earlier this month, Fallon announced a European tour with his band The Howling Weather, which will take place throughout February and March next year.

Find a full list of his tour dates below. Further Sleepwalkers details will be revealed in due course.

Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather 2018 tour dates

Feb 20: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Feb 21: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Feb 22: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Feb 23: London Koko, UK
Feb 24: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Feb 25: Bristol SWX, UK
Feb 27: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium
Feb 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 01: Berlin Astra, Germany
Mar 02: Vienna Arena, Austria
Mar 03: Nürnberg Löwensaal, Germany
Mar 04: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Mar 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 08: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK
Mar 09: Leeds Beckett, UK
Mar 10: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Mar 11: Belfast Limelight, UK

