Listen to new Brian Fallon track Forget Me Not

Brian Fallon releases his new track Forget Me Not - the first material from The Gaslight Anthem man's upcoming solo album Sleepwalkers

Brian Fallon has released a stream of his new track titled Forget Me Not.

It’s the first material taken from his upcoming studio album Sleepwalkers, which will arrive on February 9 via Virgin EMI.

The Gaslight Anthem vocalist and guitarist says of the track: “I was thinking how every song doesn’t have to be so serious. It can just be fun. It can just be a song that I would want to play live.

“Forget Me Not came out in just a couple of minutes and actually ended up being pretty serious – it seems my subconscious had other plans.”

Sleepwalkers was recorded earlier this year at the Parlor Recording Studio, New Orleans, with producer Ted Hutt – the man behind the desk for The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 breakthrough album The ’59 Sound.

Earlier this month, Fallon announced a European tour with his band The Howling Weather, which will take place throughout February and March next year.

Find a full list of his tour dates below. Further Sleepwalkers details will be revealed in due course.