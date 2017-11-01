Don Broco launch T-Shirt Song and announce UK tour dates

Listen to new Don Broco track T-Shirt Song - as band announce Technology album details and 2018 UK tour dates

Don Broco have launched a stream of their new single T-Shirt Song.

It follows the release of the tracks Technology, Pretty, Everybody and Stay Ignorant, from their upcoming third album Technology – out on February 2 via SharpTone Records.

Frontman Rob Damiani says of the new single: “It’s one of the most emotional songs on the record, inspired by a close friend who had just been through a dark break-up.

“While writing the song it was also a difficult time for me emotionally, and one night I found myself in a club where the DJ was playing the Baywatch theme tune.

“Anyone who's been to a cheesy club night will know this is the moment everyone takes off their t-shirt and swings it round their head. I didn't really feel like it, but I joined in and as stupid as it sounds it really made me feel better.

“That was the start of the process by which I came to realise there was light at the end of the tunnel. This song is about going through hell and coming out the other side stronger for it.”

Don Broco have also lined up an 11-date UK tour in support of Technology, with the shows taking place throughout February next year.

Find the tour dates, along with the Technology cover art and tracklist below.