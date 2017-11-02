 Skip to main content

Blood Youth launch live Parasite video

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Watch Blood Youth perform their Beyond Repair track Parasite in new video showcasing the band's last 12 months on the road

Blood Youth have released a live video to accompany their track Parasite.

The song features on the UK outfit’s latest album Beyond Repair, which arrived in April this year via Rude Records.

Frontman Kaya Tarsus says: “Parasite is probably the heaviest song we have written so far. Lyrically it’s about how substances can radically change who we are as a person. The kindest people can turn into raging maniacs after a few drinks.

“I remember seeing it happen when I was in a bar. I couldn’t stop thinking about it and ended up writing the chorus on my phone that night.

“The video is a compilation of the many shows we have played over the last 12 months and perfectly showcases the intensity of a Blood Youth show. We are so stoked with how it all turned out!”

Blood Youth have several live dates planned throughout the remainder of the year, including support slots with Neck Deep and Prophets Of Rage.

Find a full list below.

Blood Youth 2017 tour dates

Nov 05: Nottingham Rock City, UK (supporting Neck Deep)
Nov 13: London Kentish Town Forum, UK (supporting Prophets of Rage)
Nov 15: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle (supporting Prophets of Rage)
Dec 26: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany (supporting Caliban)
Dec 27: Bochum Zeche, Germany (supporting Caliban)
Dec 28: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany (supporting Caliban)
Dec 29: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany (supporting Caliban)
Dec 30: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany (supporting Caliban)

