Watch Gold Key perform acoustic version of Hello, Phantom

Exclusive: Gold Key release acoustic version of Hello, Phantom - the title track from the debut album from members of Gallows, Sikth, Spy Catcher and Blackhole

Gold Key have premiered a video showcasing an acoustic version of the title track from their debut album Hello, Phantom.

The band consists of Gallows and Krokodil guitarist Laurent Barnard, Sikth and Krokodil bassist James Leach, Blackhole drummer Jack Kenny and Spy Catcher frontman Steve Sears on vocal and guitar duties.

They released their first album last week via Venn Records.

Speaking about the project, Sears says: “I’ve never wanted to be a stagnant musician. We’re constantly trying to push ourselves out of the comfort zone, whether that’s through learning to play the mandolin or using furniture for percussion.”

Gold Key will hold an album release party at House Of Vans, London, on November 15. Entry is free, with those wishing to attend asked to register on the venue's website. Support on the night will come from label mates Waco.

Gold Key have a handful of UK tour dates planned this month and have been on the road with Arcane Roots. Find a list of their remaining live shows below.