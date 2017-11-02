 Skip to main content

Watch Gold Key perform acoustic version of Hello, Phantom

News / 15 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Exclusive: Gold Key release acoustic version of Hello, Phantom - the title track from the debut album from members of Gallows, Sikth, Spy Catcher and Blackhole

Gold Key have premiered a video showcasing an acoustic version of the title track from their debut album Hello, Phantom.

The band consists of Gallows and Krokodil guitarist Laurent Barnard, Sikth and Krokodil bassist James Leach, Blackhole drummer Jack Kenny and Spy Catcher frontman Steve Sears on vocal and guitar duties.

They released their first album last week via Venn Records.

Speaking about the project, Sears says: “I’ve never wanted to be a stagnant musician. We’re constantly trying to push ourselves out of the comfort zone, whether that’s through learning to play the mandolin or using furniture for percussion.”

Gold Key will hold an album release party at House Of Vans, London, on November 15. Entry is free, with those wishing to attend asked to register on the venue's website. Support on the night will come from label mates Waco.

Gold Key have a handful of UK tour dates planned this month and have been on the road with Arcane Roots. Find a list of their remaining live shows below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 50 minutes ago Sons Of Apollo’s Mike Portnoy & Derek Sherinian discuss natural studio chemistry
News / 2 hours ago Blood Youth launch live Parasite video
Feature / 20 days ago 20% Off Eyesore Merch for TeamRock+ Members!
Feature / 02 Oct 2017 Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.

Gold Key 2017 UK tour dates

Nov 02: London Scala (With Arcane Roots)
Nov 05: Brighton Hope & Ruin (With Grave Pleasures)
Nov 07: London Electrowerkz (With Grave Pleasures)
Nov 08: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms (With Arcane Roots)
Nov 15: London House Of Vans

From the archive

New Band Of The Week: Gold Key
Feature / 02 Oct 2017
New Band Of The Week: Gold Key
Previous BLOOD YOUTH LAUNCH LIVE PARASITE VIDEO
Next  

Latest News

Sons Of Apollo’s Mike Portnoy & Derek Sherinian discuss natural studio chemistry
News / 50 minutes ago
Sons Of Apollo’s Mike Portnoy & Derek Sherinian discuss natural studio chemistry
News / 2 hours ago
Blood Youth launch live Parasite video
News / 3 hours ago
Avenged Sevenfold to release deluxe edition of The Stage
News / 3 hours ago
Sammy Hagar: There's no chance of Van Halen reunion
News / 4 hours ago
Listen to Metallica perform Damage, Inc. live in 1987
News / 21 hours ago
In This Moment release video for new tracks Roots
News / 21 hours ago
Five Finger Death Punch reveal A Decade Of Destruction compilation
News / 22 hours ago
Joe Satriani premieres new track Thunder High On The Mountain
News / 22 hours ago
Watch Metallica play Black Sabbath classic War Pigs at Birmingham show
News / 23 hours ago
Marilyn Manson & A7X confirmed for Rock AM Ring & Rock IM Park 2018
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

Exclusive: AC/DC's Bon Scott died from drug overdose, claims new book
News / 1 day ago
Exclusive: AC/DC's Bon Scott died from drug overdose, claims new book
Watch Dave Grohl and Kristen Bell play Metallica/Frozen mash-up
News / 1 day ago
Watch Dave Grohl and Kristen Bell play Metallica/Frozen mash-up
Watch Metallica play Black Sabbath classic War Pigs at Birmingham show
News / 22 hours ago
Watch Metallica play Black Sabbath classic War Pigs at Birmingham show
Black Label Society announce 2018 European tour
News / 1 day ago
Black Label Society announce 2018 European tour
Sammy Hagar: There's no chance of Van Halen reunion
News / 3 hours ago
Sammy Hagar: There's no chance of Van Halen reunion
Marilyn Manson & A7X confirmed for Rock AM Ring & Rock IM Park 2018
News / 23 hours ago
Marilyn Manson & A7X confirmed for Rock AM Ring & Rock IM Park 2018
Listen to Metallica perform Damage, Inc. live in 1987
News / 4 hours ago
Listen to Metallica perform Damage, Inc. live in 1987
Wes Borland’s Big Dumb Face launch video for new track Jesus Retreats
News / 1 day ago
Wes Borland’s Big Dumb Face launch video for new track Jesus Retreats
Metallica share live footage of Harvester Of Sorrow from Glasgow
News / 2 days ago
Metallica share live footage of Harvester Of Sorrow from Glasgow

Promoted

Top