Black Rebel Motorcycle Club share Little Thing Gone Wild video

Watch video for Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s Little Thing Gone Wild from new album Wrong Creatures - as band announce North American tour

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have shared a video for their new track Little Thing Gone Wild.

It’s the latest material from their upcoming album Wrong Creatures, which will launch on January 12. Last month, the band revealed the song Haunt.

Vocalist and bassist Robert Levon Been says: "We are truly an island – come hell or high water, so it's usually best to dress accordingly. Though I’m not sure what the proper attire is when drowning in fire. But leather usually goes with everything."

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have also announced a North American tour which will take place early next year. They’ve currently on the UK leg of their European run and will play at Nottingham’s Rock City tonight (November 3).

Find a full list of their 2017/2018 live dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Wrong Creatures is now available for pre-order.