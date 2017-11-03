William Patrick Corgan shares virtual reality video for Aeronaut

Smashing Pumpkins mainman shares video for his solo track Aeronaut from solo album Ogilala - captured specifically for virtual reality

William Patrick Corgan has shared a video for his new track Aeronaut.

The beautiful animated promo was filmed specifically for virtual reality and appears on the Smashing Pumpkins’ frontman’s new solo album Ogilala, which launched last month.

The video is described as a “2D preview of a forthcoming immersive virtuality reality experience for Corgan’s new album Ogilala.

“The video was created inside a 3D world that was imagined by San Francisco artist and filmmaker, Danny Bittman and brought to life by the joint Viacom NEXT and Isobar team.”

They captured Corgan’s performance and then created a virtual world around him, with the full project designed for virtual reality headsets. It’s expected to arrive in early 2018.

It’s also been confirmed that Corgan will appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden on November 8 to perform The Spaniards.

Corgan will wrap up his US solo tour with four consecutive nights at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood’s Forever Cemetery on November 9-12.