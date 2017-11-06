The Eden House line up 4 November UK dates

The Eden House have confirmed that they’ll play four shows across the UK later this month.

They’ll perform in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and London in support of their new album Songs For the Broken Ones, which launched in June this year.

Monica Richards from Faith & The Muse, Anathema’s Lee Douglas, Louise Crane, Meg Pettitt, Kelli Ali of Sneaker Pimps, Bob Loveday of Penguin Cafe Orchestra and The Mission’s Simon Hinkler joined the core duo of guitarist Stephen Carey and Fields Of The Nephilim bassist Tony Pettitt on the record.

The live dates will be the band’s first UK shows in four years.

The Eden House formed in 2009 and have previously collaborated with a range of artists including Pink Floyd’s sound engineer Andy Jackson, Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music, Evi Vine, Amandine Ferrari and All About Eve’s Julianne Regan.

Tickets for the three shows in England are available via See Tickets, while passes for the Glasgow date can be purchased through Tickets Scotland.

Find a list of live shows below.