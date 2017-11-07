 Skip to main content

Kurt Cobain, Elton John and Jerry Garcia join Funko lineup

News / 12 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Funko Pop Vinyl figures of Kurt Cobain, Elton John and Jerry Garcia set to join Pop! Rocks Series 3 collection

Toy manufacturer Funko have revealed the lineup for their Pop! Rocks Series 3 collection.

Joining artists including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jimi Hendrix, Lemmy, Ozzy Osbourne, Kiss, Johnny Rotten, Dee Dee and Johnny Ramone and Babymetal will be Kurt Cobain, Elton John and the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia.

Three different versions of Cobain will be available: one wearing a green and white jumper, one with a tan sweater and the last with a black top. Each miniature figure features a different guitar design.

John will be presented in a white suit with matching hat, while the other shows him in his stars and stripes outfit. Garcia is depicted with his guitar and signature glasses.

The figures are set for a January release, while the rest of Funko’s wide and varied collection is available to purchase through their website.

