Nothing But Thieves launch video for new track Particles

News / 25 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Nothing But Thieves release video for their new track Particles - from their latest album Broken Machine

Nothing But Thieves have released a video for their new track Particles.

It’s been taken from the UK band’s second studio album Broken Machine, which arrived in September via RCA/Sony Music.

The band say of the track: “Particles is probably the most personal song on the album. We went through a lot of changes both as a band and as people during the process of making album two. This song was written in the eye of the storm.

“We had no idea whether we were gonna release Particles as a single but since putting the album out, it picked itself really.”

The single will be released on December 1.

Nothing But Thieves previously revealed the tracks Sorry, Amsterdam and I’m Not Made By Design from the new record.

The band are currently on a UK tour and will play Glasgow’s O2 Academy tonight (November 7). Find a full list of their remaining 2017 live dates below.

Nothing But Thieves Broken Machine tracklist

  1. I Was Just A Kid
  2. Amsterdam
  3. Sorry
  4. Broken Machine
  5. Live Like Animals
  6. Soda
  7. I’m Not Made By Design
  8. Particles
  9. Get Better
  10. Hell, Yeah
  11. Afterlife
  12. Reset Me
  13. Number 13
  14. Sorry (Acoustic)
  15. Particles (Piano version)

Nothing But Thieves 2017 UK tour dates

Nov 07: Glasgow O2 Academy
Nov 08: Manchester Albert Hall
Nov 09: Sheffield O2 Academy
Nov 10: Nottingham Rock City
Nov 11: Liverpool O2 Academy
Nov 13: Bristol O2 Academy
Nov 14: Norwich UEA
Nov 15: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Nov 17: London Roundhouse
Nov 18: London Roundhouse

