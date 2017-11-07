Nothing But Thieves launch video for new track Particles

Nothing But Thieves have released a video for their new track Particles.

It’s been taken from the UK band’s second studio album Broken Machine, which arrived in September via RCA/Sony Music.

The band say of the track: “Particles is probably the most personal song on the album. We went through a lot of changes both as a band and as people during the process of making album two. This song was written in the eye of the storm.

“We had no idea whether we were gonna release Particles as a single but since putting the album out, it picked itself really.”

The single will be released on December 1.

Nothing But Thieves previously revealed the tracks Sorry, Amsterdam and I’m Not Made By Design from the new record.

The band are currently on a UK tour and will play Glasgow’s O2 Academy tonight (November 7). Find a full list of their remaining 2017 live dates below.