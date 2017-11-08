Superchunk return with new track What A Time To Be Alive

Superchunk release lyric video for their new song What A Time To Be Alive - the title track from their upcoming 11th studio album

Superchunk have released a lyric video for their new single titled What A Time To Be Alive.

It’s the title track from the US indie rock outfit’s upcoming 11th studio album, which is set to arrive on February 16 via Merge Records.

The record is the band’s first since 2013’s I Hate Music and is now available for pre-order.

The band have also announced a short North American tour in support of What A Time To Be Alive. The shows will get under way at Baltimore’s Ottobar on February 15 and conclude with a set at Vancouver’s Rickshaw Theatre on the 28th of the month.

Find a full list of Superchunk's tour dates below, along with the What A Time To Be Alive cover art and tracklist