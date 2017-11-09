The Used share NSFW video for new track Rise Up Lights

The Used release video for their new track Rise Up Lights - taken from their latest album The Canyon

The Used have released a video for their new track Rise Up Lights.

It features on their latest album The Canyon which launched last month via Hopless Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Imaginary Enemy, vocalist Bert McCracken said: “I’ve learned as an artist that a great idea is such a gift. If I don’t stop whatever it is I’m doing, even if while driving, if I don’t pull over at that moment, then maybe I didn’t deserve the idea to begin with.

“I learned to respect and worship the ideas in that way, that they are and will always be something sacred. Stopping in that moment was a brand new approach for us during this process.”

The Used are currently on tour across the US with support from Glassjaw, with news of a UK tour expected in due course.

Find a list of their remaining 2017 live dates below.