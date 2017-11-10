 Skip to main content

Truckfighters robbed in San Francisco

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Truckfighters’ van is broken into during their set in San Francisco - GoFundMe campaign started to help cover band’s costs

Truckfighters have been the victims of a smash and grab robbery while they were in San Francisco.

The Swedish outfit were playing a show at the city’s Brick & Mortar earlier this week, when their van was broken into, with thieves making off with money and a laptop.

The band say: “Valuable things like a lot of cash and computer got stolen. Americans, please buy a lot of merch on the rest of the tour so we can afford to home.

“If you see a Macbook Air with Truckfighters and Fuzzorama Records stickers on it, call the police!”

Truckfighters have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover their costs – and they’ve said they’ll send fans a selection of items including signed posters, stickers and rare vinyl pressings if they pledge cash.

Truckfighters are on tour in support of their latest studio album V, which was released in 2016 via Fuzzorama Records/Century Media.

