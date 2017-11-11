 Skip to main content

Chuck Mosley, former singer of Faith No More, dead at 57

News / 40 minutes ago / by TeamRock

Former Faith No More singer Chuck Mosley has died aged 57, due to "the disease of addiction"

Chuck Mosley, the former singer for US alt.metal band Faith No More, has died aged 57.

According to a statement issued by his family, the singer's death was due to "the disease of addiction".

The complete statement, issued by Mosley's publicist, reads in full: “After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction. We’re sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety."

"He is survived by long-term partner Pip Logan, two daughters, Erica and Sophie and his grandson Wolfgang Logan Mosley. The family will be accepting donations for funeral expenses. Details to follow when arranged.”

Mosley was co-writer of Faith No More's groundbreaking 1985 debut album We Care A Lot. The singer had previously admitted his departure from the band had been due to his struggles with addiction, though had since joined the band on stage for a number of shows.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 01 Aug 2016 The 10 heaviest Faith No More songs
Feature / 02 Oct 2017 Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
Feature / 28 Jun 2016 How Faith No More made their debut album We Care A Lot
Feature / 28 Apr 2014 The Story Behind The Song: We Care A Lot by Faith No More

From the archive

Faith No More’s Billy Gould reflects on ‘cool’ 1985 debut
News / 28 Jun 2016
Faith No More’s Billy Gould reflects on ‘cool’ 1985 debut
Previous TRUCKFIGHTERS ROBBED IN SAN FRANCISCO
Next  

Latest News

Sid Wilson recalls violent Slipknot ‘audition’
News / 9 hours ago
Sid Wilson recalls violent Slipknot ‘audition’
News / 10 hours ago
Dream Theater: No new album before 2019
News / 11 hours ago
Halestorm hope to complete new album by end of 2017
News / 12 hours ago
Kino’s debut album Picture set for vinyl release
News / 12 hours ago
Desertfest adds 8 more bands to 2018 bill
News / 13 hours ago
Truckfighters robbed in San Francisco
News / 14 hours ago
Vuur announce UK and European headline tour
News / 15 hours ago
Watch Knotfest 2017 wrap-up video
News / 16 hours ago
Rush share A Farewell To Kings 40th anniversary video
News / 16 hours ago
Guns N’ Roses to headline Download 2018
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Guns N’ Roses to headline Download 2018
News / 16 hours ago
Guns N’ Roses to headline Download 2018
Watch Black Sabbath play N.I.B. for the last time
News / 1 day ago
Watch Black Sabbath play N.I.B. for the last time
Thunder release video for mournful festive single Christmas Day
News / 1 day ago
Thunder release video for mournful festive single Christmas Day
Desertfest adds 8 more bands to 2018 bill
News / 12 hours ago
Desertfest adds 8 more bands to 2018 bill
Neil Young announces new album, streams Trump response song
News / 1 day ago
Neil Young announces new album, streams Trump response song
Prophets Of Rage, Korn & Mastodon set for Download Australia 2018
News / 1 day ago
Prophets Of Rage, Korn & Mastodon set for Download Australia 2018
Halestorm hope to complete new album by end of 2017
News / 11 hours ago
Halestorm hope to complete new album by end of 2017
Truckfighters robbed in San Francisco
News / 13 hours ago
Truckfighters robbed in San Francisco
Metal vocalist Danica Roem becomes first openly transgender US state official
News / 1 day ago
Metal vocalist Danica Roem becomes first openly transgender US state official

Promoted

Top