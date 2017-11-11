Chuck Mosley, former singer of Faith No More, dead at 57

Former Faith No More singer Chuck Mosley has died aged 57, due to "the disease of addiction"

Chuck Mosley, the former singer for US alt.metal band Faith No More, has died aged 57.

According to a statement issued by his family, the singer's death was due to "the disease of addiction".

The complete statement, issued by Mosley's publicist, reads in full: “After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction. We’re sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety."

"He is survived by long-term partner Pip Logan, two daughters, Erica and Sophie and his grandson Wolfgang Logan Mosley. The family will be accepting donations for funeral expenses. Details to follow when arranged.”

Mosley was co-writer of Faith No More's groundbreaking 1985 debut album We Care A Lot. The singer had previously admitted his departure from the band had been due to his struggles with addiction, though had since joined the band on stage for a number of shows.