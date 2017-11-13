 Skip to main content

Brand New cancel tour dates in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

News / 24 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Brand New cancel their planned shows in the UK and Ireland following sexual misconduct allegations against frontman Jesse Lacey

Brand New have postponed their planned tour of the UK and Ireland following allegations of sexual misconduct against frontman Jesse Lacey.

The singer has been accused of soliciting nude photos of a 15-year-old girl when he was 24 and it’s also claimed he asked her to watch him masturbate over Skype in 2002.

In light of the claims, the band have cancelled their upcoming November dates at Dublin's Olympia, London's Brixton Academy and Glasgow's O2 Academy.

Over the weekend, Lacey released a statement apologising for his behaviour, reporting that he “developed a dependent and addictive relationship with sex” when he was younger.

He added: “The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry. I do not stand in defence of myself nor do I forgive myself.

“I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures. I apologise for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust.”

Lacey went on to say: “I am sorry for how I have hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated. I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right.

“I believe in the equality and autonomy of all, but in my life I have been more of a detriment to these ideals than an advocate.”

Ticket refunds are available for the point of purchase.

