Man With A Mission unleash My Hero video

News / 33 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Man With A Mission release video for their new track My Hero - as they confirm Don Broco as support for massive Tokyo shows

Man With A Mission have released a video for their new track titled My Hero.

The Japanese superstars have launched the promo to coincide with the news that Don Broco will support them on their upcoming shows at Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena on December 2 and 3, which will be played in front of 36,000 fans.

Man With A Mission’s guitarist and vocalist Jean-Ken Johnny says: “We're so excited to play with Don Broco in Japan. I'm 200% sure that it's gonna be an amazing night. Thanks to Don Broco for joining us!”

Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani adds: “We can’t wait to get back to Japan in December to play with Man With A Mission and play to our Japanese fans again.

“When they asked us to support them at their sold out hometown arena shows in Tokyo we leapt at the chance, we love Japan!”

Joining Johnny in the half man, half wolf collective are vocalist Tokyo Tanaka, bassist Kamikaze Boy, DJ Santa Monica and drummer Spear Rib.

