Watch video for Awolnation’s catchy new track Passion

News / 45 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Awolnation release video for their new track Passion - from upcoming album Here Come The Runts

Awolnation have released a video for their catchy new track Passion.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Here Come The Runts, which will arrive on February 2.

The video was directed by Ravi Dhar and Russell Houghten and features skater Og De Souza in his native Recife, Brazil. Souza had polio as a child which led to his disability, with the video showcasing his lust for life and skateboarding.

Awolnation frontman Aaron Bruno says: “Og has a such an amazing passion for life, positivity, and of course, skating. It’s an inspiration to me and what he does is a great example of how to overcome obstacles in life through your passion.

“I know music has saved my life on more than one occasion. It’s an honour for us that he wanted to be a part of this video and share some of his life together.”

Here Come The Runts will be the band’s third album, with Awolnation hitting the road across Europe throughout April next year in support of the follow-up to 2015’s Run.

Here Come The Runts is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s 2018 tour dates.

Awolnation Here Come The Runts tracklist

  1. Here Come The Runts
  2. Passion
  3. Sound Witness System
  4. Miracle Man
  5. Handyman
  6. Jealous Buffoon
  7. Seven Sticks of Dynamite
  8. A Little Luckâ| And A Couple of Dogs
  9. Table For One
  10. My Molasses
  11. Cannonball
  12. Tall, Tall Tale
  13. The Buffoon
  14. Stop That Train

Awolnation 2018 European tour dates

Apr 06: Paris Les Etoiles, France
Apr 07: Frankfurt Gibson, Germany
Apr 09: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Apr 10: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Apr 11: Milan Santeria Social Club, Italy
Apr 12: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Apr 14: Vienna WUK, Austria
Apr 15: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Apr 16: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Apr 18: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Apr 19: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany
Apr 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Apr 22: London Scala, UK
Apr 25: Dublin Academy, Ireland

AWOLNATION's Aaron Bruno on making
Feature / 6 days ago
AWOLNATION's Aaron Bruno on making "the best rock album in years"
