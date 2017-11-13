Watch video for Awolnation’s catchy new track Passion

Awolnation have released a video for their catchy new track Passion.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Here Come The Runts, which will arrive on February 2.

The video was directed by Ravi Dhar and Russell Houghten and features skater Og De Souza in his native Recife, Brazil. Souza had polio as a child which led to his disability, with the video showcasing his lust for life and skateboarding.

Awolnation frontman Aaron Bruno says: “Og has a such an amazing passion for life, positivity, and of course, skating. It’s an inspiration to me and what he does is a great example of how to overcome obstacles in life through your passion.

“I know music has saved my life on more than one occasion. It’s an honour for us that he wanted to be a part of this video and share some of his life together.”

Here Come The Runts will be the band’s third album, with Awolnation hitting the road across Europe throughout April next year in support of the follow-up to 2015’s Run.

Here Come The Runts is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s 2018 tour dates.