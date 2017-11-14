 Skip to main content

Chuck Mosley: GoFundMe campaign set up to cover funeral expenses

News / 1 hour ago

Close friend and former bandmate of late Faith No More vocalist Chuck Mosley sets up GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses - tribute concert planned

A close friend and former bandmate of Chuck Mosley has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the late Faith No More frontman’s funeral expenses.

Douglas Esper toured with Mosley as his percussionist and became his road manager after the pair initially met in 1997.

Mosley died last week at the age of 57 – and Esper is asking fans to help give Mosley a fitting send off, and is also planning a tribute concert to honour the singer.

Esper says: “Chuck Mosley enriched, entertained, saved, changed, and otherwise affected countless lives over his 57 years, but sadly outside of music and cooking and generally being the sweetest heart on the planet, Chuck never understood the importance of planning ahead.

“He has left his lifelong partner, two daughters, and his grandson without the ability to send him off properly or to move into their next phase of life without their loved one.

“The Mosley and Logan family are asking for help to raise money for a small private memorial for family and friends to mourn their loss. Additionally, we would like to organise a large-scale, loud, bright, beautiful concert to celebrate the music he gifted us with over the years.”

Esper adds: “The memorial will be soon, so the family can say goodbye, but the concert will be planned far in advance so that Chuck's friends and family from all over the globe will have a chance to make the trek and share in the powerful event.

“Chuck deserves a unique and tasteful send off, followed by punk rock and as much chaos as we can legally get away with.”

The GoFundMe campaign is looking to raise $7000 and at the time of writing, the total stands at $6105.

