PVRIS announce North American headline tour

PVRIS will play 21 headline dates across North America in early 2018 in support of their latest album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell

PVRIS have announced a North American headline tour for early next year.

The trio of Lynn Gunn, Alex Babinski and Brian MacDonald will play a total of 21 shows in support of their latest album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell which launched in August via Rise Records.

The tour will kick off at Atlanta’s Buckhead on February 15 and wrap up at San Antonio’s The Aztec on March 15. Tickets will go on sale from Friday (November 17) via the band’s website.

Speaking about the follow-up to their debut album White Noise, vocalist Gunn previously said: “I can say that we’re different, we as people. We recorded White Noise probably three years ago, so with this record we have a lot more ideas.

“We have a lot more experiences to draw from, and just overall maturity as humans and writers. There’s also more pressure on this one – but it’s a good pressure, I think.”

PVRIS are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their live shows below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.