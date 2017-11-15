 Skip to main content

Don Broco’s Rob Damiani refutes allegations of sexual misconduct

News / 13 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani releases statement to “totally refute” online accusations of sexual misconduct

Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani has issued a statement to “totally refute” accusations of sexual misconduct.

Allegations against the singer surfaced online over recent days, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour with a woman after one of the band’s shows.

The band initially issued a statement saying: “We have recently landed in the US and have been made aware of the allegations that have been made on social media today against one of the band members. We take the allegations seriously and will be responding shortly.”

Damiani then responded on Twitter: “Following on from our statement yesterday, I totally refute the allegations made against me. They are untrue and defamatory.

“The matter is now in the hands of my legal representatives who will be instructed to take the appropriate action.”

The band initially came under fire for their track Wat’cha Gonna Do which addresses date rape and appeared on their Thug Workout EP.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 4 hours ago The Wildhearts, Reef and Terrorvision to tour UK
News / 58 minutes ago Roadburn festival adds Earthless, Crowbar and more to 2018 bill
Feature / 03 Oct 2017 NEW! Our Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
Feature / 02 Oct 2017 Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
Previous THE WILDHEARTS, REEF AND TERRORVISION TO TOUR UK
Next  

Latest News

Roadburn festival adds Earthless, Crowbar and more to 2018 bill
News / 58 minutes ago
Roadburn festival adds Earthless, Crowbar and more to 2018 bill
News / 1 hour ago
Bob Seger releases album teaser, plans to restart Runaway Train tour
News / 1 hour ago
Midsummer festival adds Lazuli to 2018 bill
News / 2 hours ago
Watch Iron Maiden’s entire The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter
News / 2 hours ago
Galactic Cowboys release groove-filled new single Next Joke
News / 4 hours ago
The Wildhearts, Reef and Terrorvision to tour UK
News / 4 hours ago
Stone Temple Pilots reveal new singer Jeff Gutt
News / 6 hours ago
Danfest 7 Announces Running Times
News / 6 hours ago
Jimmy Eat World to headline Slam Dunk festival 2018
News / 7 hours ago
Beatrix Players Announce Live Dates
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

Watch Iron Maiden’s entire The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter
News / 2 hours ago
Watch Iron Maiden’s entire The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter
Corrosion Of Conformity announce new album and launch first track
News / 23 hours ago
Corrosion Of Conformity announce new album and launch first track
Foo Fighters to bring back Cal Jam in 2018
News / 22 hours ago
Foo Fighters to bring back Cal Jam in 2018
Chuck Mosley: GoFundMe campaign set up to cover funeral expenses
News / 1 day ago
Chuck Mosley: GoFundMe campaign set up to cover funeral expenses
Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp star in NSFW video for KILL4ME
News / 1 day ago
Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp star in NSFW video for KILL4ME
Stone Temple Pilots reveal new singer Jeff Gutt
News / 4 hours ago
Stone Temple Pilots reveal new singer Jeff Gutt
Iron Maiden announce Legacy Of The Beast UK and European tour
News / 2 days ago
Iron Maiden announce Legacy Of The Beast UK and European tour
The Wildhearts, Reef and Terrorvision to tour UK
News / 4 hours ago
The Wildhearts, Reef and Terrorvision to tour UK
Star-studded Excalibur IV Released
News / 1 day ago
Star-studded Excalibur IV Released

Promoted

Top