Fall Out Boy celebrate Mexico's Day Of The Dead in new video

Fall Out Boy release colourful video for new single Hold Me Tight Or Don’t - taken from upcoming album MANIA. Tour dates announced

Fall Out Boy have released a colourful video for their new single Hold Me Tight Or Don’t.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming studio album MANIA, which is due to arrive on January 1 via Virgin EMI.

The Brendan Walter and Mel Soria-directed video shows Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley celebrating Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos (Day Of The Dead).

The band say: “It’s time to wake up the dead and dance.”

Fall Out Boy are currently on tour across the US and have now also added a run of live shows across Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand, which will get under way in January.

MANIA is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with all Fall Out Boy’s 2017/2018 tour dates.