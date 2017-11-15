Fall Out Boy celebrate Mexico's Day Of The Dead in new video
Fall Out Boy have released a colourful video for their new single Hold Me Tight Or Don’t.
It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming studio album MANIA, which is due to arrive on January 1 via Virgin EMI.
The Brendan Walter and Mel Soria-directed video shows Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley celebrating Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos (Day Of The Dead).
The band say: “It’s time to wake up the dead and dance.”
Fall Out Boy are currently on tour across the US and have now also added a run of live shows across Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand, which will get under way in January.
MANIA is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with all Fall Out Boy’s 2017/2018 tour dates.
Fall Out Boy MANIA tracklist
- Young And Menace
- Champion
- Stay Frosty Royal Milk Tea
- Hold Me Tight Or Don’t
- Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)
- Church
- Heaven’s Gate
- Sunshine Riptide (Featuring Burna Boy)
- Bishops Knife Trick
Fall Out Boy 2017/2018 tour dates
Nov 15: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA
Nov 17: Inglewood The Forum, CA
Nov 18: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ
Jan 08: Berlin Lido, Germany
Jan 10: Stockholm Debaser, Sweden
Jan 11: London Electric Brixton, UK
Feb 28: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia
Mar 02:Sydney Qudos bank Arena, Australia
Mar 03: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia
Mar 05: Perth Red Hill Auditorium, Australia
Mar 07: Auckland The Trusts Arena, New Zealand
Mar 27: Birmingham Arena, UK
Mar 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Mar 29: Manchester Arena, UK
Mar 31: London The O2, UK
Apr 03: Paris Zénith, France
Apr 04: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Apr 06: Berlin Max-Schmelling-Halle, Germany
Apr 07: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany
Apr 08: Munich Zenith, Germany
Apr 10: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Apr 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium