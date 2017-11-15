Jimmy Eat World to headline Slam Dunk festival 2018

Jimmy Eat World are making their Slam Dunk festival debut next year

Jimmy Eat World have been announced as the headliner for next year's Slam Dunk festival. This is the first time the emo icons have played the spring festival, held over May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Joining Jimmy Eat World in today's announcement are Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping With Sirens, Four Year Strong, State Champs and Trash Boat.

"We are very excited to announce our return to the United Kingdom in May for Slam Dunk," says Taking Back Sunday's Shaun Cooper. "We have had such a great time in years past we felt very fortunate to receive an offer we couldn't refuse. We will be sharing a stage with the legendary Jimmy Eat World! We can't wait to see you at the shows.”

"Slam Dunk was the first UK Festival we ever played on our first trip overseas in 2014," adds State Champs’ Derek DiScanio. "We've been eager to dunk again, and 2018 is our year. Everyone involved with this festival is top notch and I can't wait to make some new memories with everyone attending this time around. It's gonna be wild."

Slam Dunk takes place across Leeds, Hatfield and Birmingham from 26-28 May, 2018. Next year, Slam Dunk South has moved to a new venue at Hatfield Park, located in the grounds of Hatfield House.

"Slam Dunk Festival South has been taking place in Hatfield since 2010 so the town has truly become our home," says festival director Ben Ray. "Therefore, I am extremely happy we managed to find a new site still within the town. We are sad to leave the university, however the event was selling out months in advance so we knew we had to move it and make it bigger due to demand from the fans."

Tickets go on sale November 17 from the Slam Dunk website.