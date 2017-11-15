 Skip to main content

Jimmy Eat World to headline Slam Dunk festival 2018

News / 21 minutes ago / by TeamRock

Jimmy Eat World are making their Slam Dunk festival debut next year

Jimmy Eat World have been announced as the headliner for next year's Slam Dunk festival. This is the first time the emo icons have played the spring festival, held over May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Joining Jimmy Eat World in today's announcement are Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping With Sirens, Four Year Strong, State Champs and Trash Boat.

"We are very excited to announce our return to the United Kingdom in May for Slam Dunk," says Taking Back Sunday's Shaun Cooper. "We have had such a great time in years past we felt very fortunate to receive an offer we couldn't refuse. We will be sharing a stage with the legendary Jimmy Eat World! We can't wait to see you at the shows.”

"Slam Dunk was the first UK Festival we ever played on our first trip overseas in 2014," adds State Champs’ Derek DiScanio. "We've been eager to dunk again, and 2018 is our year. Everyone involved with this festival is top notch and I can't wait to make some new memories with everyone attending this time around. It's gonna be wild."

Slam Dunk takes place across Leeds, Hatfield and Birmingham from 26-28 May, 2018. Next year, Slam Dunk South has moved to a new venue at Hatfield Park, located in the grounds of Hatfield House.

"Slam Dunk Festival South has been taking place in Hatfield since 2010 so the town has truly become our home," says festival director Ben Ray. "Therefore, I am extremely happy we managed to find a new site still within the town. We are sad to leave the university, however the event was selling out months in advance so we knew we had to move it and make it bigger due to demand from the fans."

Tickets go on sale November 17 from the Slam Dunk website.

From the archive

10 things we learned at Slam Dunk Festival 2017
Feature / 30 May 2017
10 things we learned at Slam Dunk Festival 2017
Previous PVRIS ANNOUNCE NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR
Next  

Latest News

Beatrix Players Announce Live Dates
News / 1 hour ago
Beatrix Players Announce Live Dates
News / 16 hours ago
PVRIS announce North American headline tour
News / 16 hours ago
Foo Fighters to bring back Cal Jam in 2018
News / 17 hours ago
Corrosion Of Conformity announce new album and launch first track
News / 18 hours ago
Elbow to launch Best Of compilation this month
News / 18 hours ago
Walking Papers featuring Duff McKagan announce new album WP2
News / 19 hours ago
Ivan Moody: I was my own worst enemy
News / 21 hours ago
Nickelback launch video for their heavy new track The Betrayal (Act III)
News / 22 hours ago
Chuck Mosley: GoFundMe campaign set up to cover funeral expenses
News / 22 hours ago
Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp star in NSFW video for KILL4ME
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

Iron Maiden announce Legacy Of The Beast UK and European tour
News / 1 day ago
Iron Maiden announce Legacy Of The Beast UK and European tour
Star-studded Excalibur IV Released
News / 1 day ago
Star-studded Excalibur IV Released
Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp star in NSFW video for KILL4ME
News / 22 hours ago
Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp star in NSFW video for KILL4ME
Chuck Mosley: GoFundMe campaign set up to cover funeral expenses
News / 22 hours ago
Chuck Mosley: GoFundMe campaign set up to cover funeral expenses
Corrosion Of Conformity announce new album and launch first track
News / 17 hours ago
Corrosion Of Conformity announce new album and launch first track
Ivan Moody: I was my own worst enemy
News / 19 hours ago
Ivan Moody: I was my own worst enemy
Foo Fighters to bring back Cal Jam in 2018
News / 16 hours ago
Foo Fighters to bring back Cal Jam in 2018
Walking Papers featuring Duff McKagan announce new album WP2
News / 18 hours ago
Walking Papers featuring Duff McKagan announce new album WP2
Ville Valo talks challenge of possible solo career
News / 1 day ago
Ville Valo talks challenge of possible solo career

Promoted

Top