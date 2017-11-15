 Skip to main content

The Wildhearts, Reef and Terrorvision to tour UK

News / 2 hours ago / by Scott Munro

The Wildhearts, Reef and Terrorvision will tour together across the UK in May on the TeamRock-sponsored Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour

The Wildhearts, Reef and Terrorvision will tour across the UK together next year on the TeamRock-sponsored Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour.

The run of five shows will get under way at Manchester’s Academy 1 on May 4 next year and visit Birmingham, London and Glasgow before wrapping up at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on May 20.

Ginger of The Wildhearts says: “We are honoured to be a part of this legendary tour. Mainly because it means that we’re still alive, but also because it gives us a chance to prove that we were always the best band of this whole bunch.”

Reef’s Gary Stringer continues: “Really amped to be hitting the road this May and joining up with the guys from Terrorvision and The Wildhearts. It’s gonna be a blast! See you there, happy days.”

Tony Wright of Terrorvision adds: “It’s going to be great to find out what was going on in the 90s and what it sounded like. I’ve seen the pics and so I know we were there – but to experience it first-hand will be ace!”

Each band will play full sets, with a different running order each night, while special guests will be announced in due course.

Tickets for the shows are now available from See Tickets. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Britrock Must Be Destroyed 2018 UK tour dates

May 04: Manchester Academy 1
May 05: Birmingham Digbeth Arena
May 06: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
May 19: Glasgow O2 Academy
May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy

