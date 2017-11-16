Warped Tour founder confirms festival will end in 2018

Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman confirms that 2018 will see the "final, full cross-country run" of the punk music festival

Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman has issued a statement confirming that the festival will see its "final, full cross-country tour" next year. The festival, now in its 23rd year, has been a celebration of punk music and alternative culture since it began in 1995.

The statement, issued by Lyman via Warped Tour's official site, reads: "I have been a very lucky person to have traveled across the country and sometimes around the world as one of the founders and producers of the Vans Warped Tour. Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour."

"In 1995, I had already worked many years in the music business, including spending four summers on the Lollapalooza tour, and I thought, ‘for one summer I would like go out and put on my own show’ mixing music and action sports. With the support of so many people, I have now spent the last 23 summers bringing that show to a city near you. We have brought that show to over 11 million people around the world and watched that same world change while doing so."

"I have been proud to work with so many artists who have grown to be some of the largest stars in the world. Countless bands have played in hot parking lots and through summer storms for you at some point."

"The Vans Warped Tour has become the community I had always hoped for. We have worked with over 90 non-profits each summer shining a light on new and growing groups giving our community the resources they need to connect with people who can help them, but also encourages our community to help each other. To Write Love on Her Arms, Music Saves Lives, Feed The Children Now, Keep a Breast, Hope For The Day, Canvas Foundation, Living The Dream and A Voice for the Innocent have built their organizations from the Warped Tour parking lots across the country. This even inspired me to start my own foundation Unite the United."

"The enduring spirit of the Vans Warped Tour remains as bright as ever, continuing to inspire creativity and ambition in new and exciting ways as we prepare for a 25th anniversary celebration in 2019."

The festival has a long-standing association with encouraging activism and political discourse, with acts on this year's festival storming a Westboro Baptist Church protest, and Lyman last year having to defend his decision to allow a pro-life charity to hold a stall on the tour.

You can find full dates for the Vans Warped Tour 2018 below.