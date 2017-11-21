Listen to new Black Rebel Motorcycle Club track King Of Bones

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club launch stream of their new single King Of Bones - taken from upcoming album Wrong Creatures

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have released a stream of their new single King Of Bones.

It’s the latest song taken from the band’s upcoming album Wrong Creatures which is set to arrive on January 12 via Abstract Dragon. Peter Hayes, Robert Levon Been and Leah Shapiro previously released Little Thing Gone Wild and Haunt from the follow-up to 2013's Specter At The Feast.

Hayes says: “I find myself writing about death a lot. I find myself having a discussion with death, which sounds dark. For me, it's dark humour.”

Been adds: “We are truly an island – come hell or high water, so it’s usually best to dress accordingly. Though I’m not sure what the proper attire is when drowning in fire. But leather usually goes with everything.”

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are currently on tour across Europe and will return to North America and Australia for further live shows early next year. Find details below.

Wrong Creatures is now available for pre-order.