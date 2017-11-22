 Skip to main content

Mongol Horde mark their return with a UK tour

News / 36 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Mongol Horde featuring Frank Turner, Matt Nasir and Ben Dawson will play a handful of shows across the UK in January - their first live dates since 2014

Mongol Horde have announced their return with a small UK tour which will take place early next year.

The band featuring vocalist Frank Turner, guitarist Matt Nasir and drummer Ben Dawson haven’t played live since their appearance at the Reading festival in 2014.

The live shows will take place towards the end of January in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

A statement reads: “First emerging and playing two tiny shows in August 2012 plus the Reading and Leeds Festival, Mongol Horde released one of 2014's most twisted and ferocious albums with their self-titled debut through Xtra Mile Recordings.

“They then tackled a brief UK summer tour including a second appearance at Reading and Leeds before Frank and Matt went back to their day jobs and started writing and recording Frank Turner's sixth album Positive Songs For Negative People.”

Tickets for all four shows are available now via Ticketmaster.

Find a list of dates below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Review / 26 Jun 2014 Mongol Horde, Live in London
Review / 07 Aug 2015 Frank Turner: Positive Songs For Negative People
Feature / 02 Oct 2017 Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
Feature / 13 Oct 2017 20% Off Eyesore Merch for TeamRock+ Members!

Mongol Horde 2018 UK tour

Jan 25: Glasgow King Tut’s
Jan 26: Manchester Academy 3
Jan 27: Birmingham O2 Institute
Jan 28: London Scala

From the archive

Reading: Every Time I Die, Letlive, Mongol Horde
Review / 25 Aug 2014
Reading: Every Time I Die, Letlive, Mongol Horde
Live Review
Previous LISTEN TO NEW BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB TRACK KING OF BONES
Next  

Latest News

The Answer's Cormac Neeson announces solo album
News / 58 minutes ago
The Answer's Cormac Neeson announces solo album
News / 1 hour ago
Anthrax detail John Bush era reissues
News / 1 hour ago
Queens Of The Stone age announce huge Finsbury Park show
News / 17 hours ago
Dave Mustaine pays tribute to Malcolm Young
News / 18 hours ago
Gene Simmons apologises to Fox News staff
News / 18 hours ago
Halestorm and Sons Of Apollo confirmed for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018
News / 19 hours ago
Police retrieve dozens of stolen John Lennon items
News / 20 hours ago
Damanek share video for anti-war track Big Parade
News / 21 hours ago
Amon Amarth launch Viking-inspired video game
News / 22 hours ago
Listen to new Black Rebel Motorcycle Club track King Of Bones
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Paul Stanley slams Marilyn Manson over Charles Manson tweet
News / 23 hours ago
Paul Stanley slams Marilyn Manson over Charles Manson tweet
Bill Ward heart problem leads to tour cancellation
News / 1 day ago
Bill Ward heart problem leads to tour cancellation
Dave Mustaine pays tribute to Malcolm Young
News / 17 hours ago
Dave Mustaine pays tribute to Malcolm Young
Brian Johnson pays tribute to Malcolm Young
News / 1 day ago
Brian Johnson pays tribute to Malcolm Young
Marilyn Manson responds to Charles Manson's death
News / 1 day ago
Marilyn Manson responds to Charles Manson's death
Watch Guns N' Roses and Foo Fighters pay tribute to AC/DC's Malcolm Young
News / 2 days ago
Watch Guns N' Roses and Foo Fighters pay tribute to AC/DC's Malcolm Young
Bloodbath, Doro, Septicflesh and Fozzy announced for Bloodstock festival 2018
News / 1 day ago
Bloodbath, Doro, Septicflesh and Fozzy announced for Bloodstock festival 2018
Watch Jeff Gutt make his Stone Temple Pilots debut
News / 22 hours ago
Watch Jeff Gutt make his Stone Temple Pilots debut
Queens Of The Stone age announce huge Finsbury Park show
News / 1 hour ago
Queens Of The Stone age announce huge Finsbury Park show

Promoted

Top